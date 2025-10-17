Freda Bernstein Langbert’s New Book, "The Light: the Collected Writings of Freda Bernstein Langbert," is a Powerful and Stunning Series of Short Stories and Poems
New York, NY, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Freda Bernstein Langbert posthumous work, “The Light: The Collected Writings of Freda Bernstein Langbert”: a captivating assortment of short stories and poems that invites readers to open their minds to new possibilities.
In this series of short stories and poems, Freda Langbert looks into new worlds. A virtuoso of the macabre, she hits literary notes that are elicit and unexplored, often with shocking emotions and insights. Her short story “Precious Planet” describes a futuristic world that is an extension of society’s current reality. Dark and unforgettable, this collection of mostly previously unpublished works awakens the reader to new states of consciousness and color.
Published by Fulton Books, Freda Bernstein Langert's book will captivate
readers, drawing them into a world where anything is possible. Drawing on her experiences in Manhattan and West Shokan, NY, in the Catskills, Langbert presents a thought-provoking series that explores themes of passion, grief, and spirituality that is sure to resonate deeply with readers from all walks of life, awakening them to new opportunities.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Light: The Collected Writings of Freda Bernstein Langbert” at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
