The Coach, Thomas Smythe’s New Book, "ALL STARS," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Star Athlete as He Navigates the Challenges of High School Sports
New York, NY, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author The Coach, Thomas Smythe, is a three-time Coach of the Year and a proud member of the Oregon High School Hall of Fame. Following a remarkable fifty-year coaching career, he has released his book, “ALL STARS”, a captivating novel that centers around Eric Lewis, a high school athlete who faces new challenges at the start of the baseball season.
Coach Smythe shares, “The heartbreak of the state final loss in basketball lingers far too long, but the life lessons learned in sport will far outweigh the heartbreak—or at least, that’s what my parents keep telling me. Still, just once, I’d like to be on the other side of that learning curve.
“I have played on two excellent teams in my sophomore year and am looking forward to another season of success. Baseball may be my third-best sport, but our baseball program under Coach Mack has been dominant in the CVL for years. With our two dominant pitchers returning and a host of veterans, the season holds great promise.
“I play center field and would probably be our third starting pitcher. I was a switch hitter and was right-handed and had some power, which hadn’t shown itself yet from the left side.
“Baseball feels different from both football and basketball. It was somehow more relaxing and seemed, at times, to be almost a slow-motion game. But when the pitcher throws the ball, the tension ramps up in a hurry.
“We are the defending league champs and will have a bull’s-eye on our backs as we head into the season. But this team has it all—power at the plate, excellent starting pitching, and the best coach in Iowa. I like the combination.”
Published by Fulton Books, The Coach, Thomas Smythe’s book is a compelling tale that will transport readers back in time to their high school days as Eric’s challenges and triumphs are brought to life. With each turn of the page, Coach Smythe weaves a riveting tale of resilience, spirit, and inner strength that can only come from athletics.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “ALL STARS” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Coach Smythe shares, “The heartbreak of the state final loss in basketball lingers far too long, but the life lessons learned in sport will far outweigh the heartbreak—or at least, that’s what my parents keep telling me. Still, just once, I’d like to be on the other side of that learning curve.
“I have played on two excellent teams in my sophomore year and am looking forward to another season of success. Baseball may be my third-best sport, but our baseball program under Coach Mack has been dominant in the CVL for years. With our two dominant pitchers returning and a host of veterans, the season holds great promise.
“I play center field and would probably be our third starting pitcher. I was a switch hitter and was right-handed and had some power, which hadn’t shown itself yet from the left side.
“Baseball feels different from both football and basketball. It was somehow more relaxing and seemed, at times, to be almost a slow-motion game. But when the pitcher throws the ball, the tension ramps up in a hurry.
“We are the defending league champs and will have a bull’s-eye on our backs as we head into the season. But this team has it all—power at the plate, excellent starting pitching, and the best coach in Iowa. I like the combination.”
Published by Fulton Books, The Coach, Thomas Smythe’s book is a compelling tale that will transport readers back in time to their high school days as Eric’s challenges and triumphs are brought to life. With each turn of the page, Coach Smythe weaves a riveting tale of resilience, spirit, and inner strength that can only come from athletics.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “ALL STARS” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories