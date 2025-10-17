Kimberley Phillips’s New Book, "Listening In Sacred Spaces," is a Collection of Poems Inspired by the Author’s Calming Moments Spent Connecting with Nature
Wilmington, DE, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kimberley Phillips, a retired educator, has completed her most recent book, “Listening In Sacred Spaces”: a poignant and compelling series of poems and reflections that the author has received during moments of quiet while out in nature, delivered from Mary Magdalene to share with others.
Author Kimberley Phillips enjoys long meandering walks through nature, horseback riding, yoga, animal communication, providing energy work to support animals’ well-being and attending spiritual retreats that focus on deepening an understanding of self. Delaware is where she resides with her husband. The author is also a mother to two accomplished daughters and “Meme” to four wonderful grandchildren who keep her grounded.
“Several years ago, I began my journey of self-discovery by walking in nature and realizing the beauty of completely disconnecting from the noise, the endless chatter, and the ongoing conversations that were taking up space in my head,” writes Phillips. “At some point, I realized I was not alone and felt a beautiful, calming presence, accompanied by poetic messages channeled from afar. Some were answers to questions I had been wrestling with; others were divinely inspired observations. These messages came to me in their entirety. After meditating and much reflection, I accepted that they were a gift from Mary Magdalene, one who has always been a strong voice in helping women to recognize their inherent power separate from the ego. I learned her story by taking classes and reading all that I could about her. Spiritual, thought-provoking, inspirational and from the heart, these messages she sent to me gave me pause and deep gratitude as I opened myself up and trusted that she was walking with me on my life’s journey.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kimberley Phillips’s book is a gripping and thought-provoking assortment that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to realize their own value and the power of their own voice that resides within their soul.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Listening In Sacred Spaces” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
