Eileen Rascon’s New Book, "A Prayer for My Angel Bear," is a Charming Tale of a Young Woman Whose Bear Friend She Helped Long Ago Returns with a Heartwarming Surprise
Port Hueneme, CA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eileen Rascon, a native of Belfast, Northern Ireland, as well as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “A Prayer for My Angel Bear”: a riveting story of a young woman whose angel bear she helped once before shows up to say hello again.
As a child, author Eileen Rascon immigrated with her family to the United States, where they settled in Chicago, Illinois. Currently, she is married to Edward Rascon, and they are the proud parents of four children and proud grandparents of eight. Eileen and Edward relocated from Chicago to Port Hueneme in Ventura County, California. In her spare time, the author enjoys being with her family, and as well as writing poems and stories to share with them.
In “A Prayer for My Angel Bear,” readers follow along as a young woman’s day of yardwork is interrupted when a lonely bear she helped find a place to hibernate years prior returns. This time, he brings with him a surprise as he introduces her to his brand new family.
Published by Fulton Books, Eileen Rascon’s book is a follow up to her previous publication, “Sleep Tight, My Angel Bear” and will captivate readers as they follow along on this riveting story to discover how the lonely angel bear has made a family of his own. With colorful artwork to help bring Rascon’s story to life, “A Prayer for My Angel Bear” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “A Prayer for My Angel Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
