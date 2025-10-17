Author Jane Dickson’s New Book, "Out of My Way: Coastal Vibes of Florida Series: Book 1 of 10 in the I Can Make a Difference Collection," Follows a Turtle Named Tilley
Recent release “Out of My Way: Coastal Vibes of Florida Series: Book 1 of 10 in the I Can Make a Difference Collection” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jane Dickson is a charming story that centers around the life journey of Tilley, a sea turtle. As Tilley’s story is told, readers will discover how they can help sea turtles like Tilley and truly make a difference.
Titusville, FL, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jane Dickson has completed her new book, “Out of My Way: Coastal Vibes of Florida Series: Book 1 of 10 in the I Can Make a Difference Collection”: a heartfelt tale of Tilley, a sea turtle, that recounts what her life is like and how humans can help make a difference for marine animals like her.
“‘Out of My Way’ is a joyful story about a little sea turtle named Tilley,” writes Dickson. “You will share the magic of easily teaching your child how to make a difference in this world with each project and challenge on the last page of each story in the book.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jane Dickson’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s great love of the sea, which was kindled by stories of faraway lands and adventures on submarines from her father’s many memories and years in the Navy. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Dickson’s story to life, “Out of My Way” is sure to connect with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to make a difference and help improve the lives of turtles just like Tilley.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Out of My Way: Coastal Vibes of Florida Series: Book 1 of 10 in the I Can Make a Difference Collection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
