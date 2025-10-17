Author Jane Dickson’s New Book, "Out of My Way: Coastal Vibes of Florida Series: Book 1 of 10 in the I Can Make a Difference Collection," Follows a Turtle Named Tilley

Recent release “Out of My Way: Coastal Vibes of Florida Series: Book 1 of 10 in the I Can Make a Difference Collection” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jane Dickson is a charming story that centers around the life journey of Tilley, a sea turtle. As Tilley’s story is told, readers will discover how they can help sea turtles like Tilley and truly make a difference.