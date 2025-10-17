Author Raechel Browne’s New Book, “THE ROPE THAT BINDS US,” is a Compelling Novel That Follows a High School Senior as She Learns to Recover from a Mental Breakdown

Recent release “THE ROPE THAT BINDS US” from Covenant Books author Raechel Browne is a stirring tale that centers around Sophie, a high school senior who has returned to school after a mental breakdown. Now playing catch-up, Sophie must learn to accept the happiness in her life as an unexpected relationship begins to bloom.