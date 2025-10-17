Author Raechel Browne’s New Book, “THE ROPE THAT BINDS US,” is a Compelling Novel That Follows a High School Senior as She Learns to Recover from a Mental Breakdown
Recent release “THE ROPE THAT BINDS US” from Covenant Books author Raechel Browne is a stirring tale that centers around Sophie, a high school senior who has returned to school after a mental breakdown. Now playing catch-up, Sophie must learn to accept the happiness in her life as an unexpected relationship begins to bloom.
Bristol, WI, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Raechel Browne, a native of California who currently resides in Wisconsin with her family, has completed her new book, “THE ROPE THAT BINDS US”: a riveting tale of hope in the face of darkness that follows a high school senior who is determined to make the most of her last year of school following a difficult mental breakdown.
“Sophie Bradley has a lot to contend with in her senior year of high school,” writes Browne. “She has to play catch-up with her school credits. Her crush of seven years is no longer interested—she botched that one up nicely. And her biggest problem of all? The Darkness isn’t finished with her.
“Three years ago, Sophie had a mental breakdown and shut herself off from the rest of the world. While her friends were living the typical teenage experience, Sophie was navigating the ruinous world of depression and anxiety.
“Now she’s back at school, ready to experience everything senior year has to offer. She’s always dreamed of being in the musical, going to prom, and graduating with her class. All the while, the Darkness is hovering, threatening to pull her back into isolation and misery.
“Through it all, there’s Adam King. The car crash that killed her sister years before brought their families together. Now Adam is sticking his nose in her business like any good pseudo big brother. He keeps her from getting involved with a bad boy, eases her fears, and reminds her of her own strength when she needs it most. Their relationship begins to change in ways she never expected, much to the irritation of his longtime girlfriend.
“Despite everything, or maybe because of it, Sophie starts to like the one person she has always hated: herself.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Raechel Browne’s new book is a story of hope, courage, and first love interwoven with memories of Sophie’s darkest days and flash-forwards of a future she never dreamed she could have. Set primarily in the aftermath of recovery from a mental breakdown, “THE ROPE THAT BINDS US” is a character-driven piece that serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers can purchase “THE ROPE THAT BINDS US” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Audible, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
