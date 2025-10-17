Author Ronald E. Hagen’s New Book, “Catspaw Confederacy: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1778–1818,” is Released

Recent release “Catspaw Confederacy: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1778–1818” from Page Publishing author Ronald E. Hagen is a fascinating look at the relationship between the British and Native Americans in the Ohio Valley during the American Revolution and beyond, focusing on the families who mainly worked to oppose American expansion.