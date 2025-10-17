Author Ronald E. Hagen’s New Book, “Catspaw Confederacy: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1778–1818,” is Released
Recent release “Catspaw Confederacy: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1778–1818” from Page Publishing author Ronald E. Hagen is a fascinating look at the relationship between the British and Native Americans in the Ohio Valley during the American Revolution and beyond, focusing on the families who mainly worked to oppose American expansion.
Eugene, OR, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ronald E. Hagen has completed his new book, “Catspaw Confederacy: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1778–1818”: a historical account that details the lives of three families involved in British-Native American relations in the Ohio Valley during the American Revolution and beyond, exploring how they worked with Native American nations to oppose American expansionism, acting as agents of British interests in the region.
This book is a collective biography of several individuals, including Simon Girty, James Girty, George Girty, Alexander McKee, Thomas McKee, Matthew Elliott, Jesse Duncan Elliott, and William Elliott.
Ronald E. Hagen has worked for the US Department of State, the US Department of Energy, the East-West Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and Caltex Petroleum. He is presently retired. He is the author of Catspaw: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families, and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1710–1778.
“During the height of the American Revolution, Alexander McKee, Matthew Elliott, and the brothers Simon Girty and James Girty fled American-controlled Pittsburgh for the Indian-controlled Ohio frontier,” writes Hagen. “A third Girty brother, George Girty, would soon join them. Their flight initiated a nearly forty-year period during which they promoted British interests among Indian nations, including the Shawnee, Delaware, Seneca, Wyandot, and Miami.
“They would lead war parties against Kentucky during the Revolution, help form an Indian confederacy opposing American encroachments, and participate in policies that were contributing causes of the War of 1812. Later in this period, they would be joined by Alexander McKee’s son Thomas McKee. During the confederacy period, Matthew Elliott managed supplies for the Indians while his brother Robert Elliott was the supply officer for the American army. During the War of 1812, Matthew Elliott’s nephew William Elliott worked with the British, while his nephew Jesse Elliott was a senior American officer opposing the British.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald E. Hagen’s compelling work is sure to bring this fascinating chapter of British-Native American history to life, making it a must-read for historians and general audiences alike.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Catspaw Confederacy: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1778–1818" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
