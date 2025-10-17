Author David Yentzer’s New Book, "2 Minute Golf Drills to a Trophy Pose," is an Insightful Guide That Aims to Help Golf Players of All Levels Perfect Their Swing
Recent release “2 Minute Golf Drills to a Trophy Pose” from Page Publishing author David Yentzer is an instructional handbook that offers readers the techniques they need to improve their golf swing. Drawing on the author’s years of working as a golf coach, this guide provides professional advice alongside simple illustrations to help readers build a solid foundation for their game.
Alexandria, VA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Yentzer, a certified golf instructor and coach who has been providing golf instruction for more than twenty years, has completed his new book, “2 Minute Golf Drills to a Trophy Pose”: a comprehensive guide for golf players looking to improve their game and achieve that trophy pose at the end of each of their swings.
“‘2-Minute Drills to a Trophy Pose’ is a unique approach to providing golf instruction,” writes Yentzer. “The book uses tried and true instruction on golf techniques that will get you to that perfect trophy pose at the end of your golf swing. The techniques are in the same sequence as would be offered by a golf professional to build a quality golf swing. Each lesson consists of a thorough discussion about the technique followed by the assignment of drills that take two minutes to accomplish. Most of the drills can be accomplished at home and can take the place of TV commercials. The lessons cover all the fundamentals of golf and are excellent for the novice or a great reminder for the seasoned golfer. The book has simple illustrations of the proper techniques, and humor is sprinkled throughout the book…okay, sarcasm is sprinkled throughout the book.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Yentzer’s guide presents over two decades of professional golfing advice and techniques, breaking down each of his drills in an easy to digest format perfect for players of any experience level. Whether a seasoned player or complete novice, “2 Minutes Golf Drills to a Trophy Pose” will help readers level up their golf game and become a true master on the links.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “2 Minute Golf Drills to a Trophy Pose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
