Author David Yentzer’s New Book, "2 Minute Golf Drills to a Trophy Pose," is an Insightful Guide That Aims to Help Golf Players of All Levels Perfect Their Swing

Recent release “2 Minute Golf Drills to a Trophy Pose” from Page Publishing author David Yentzer is an instructional handbook that offers readers the techniques they need to improve their golf swing. Drawing on the author’s years of working as a golf coach, this guide provides professional advice alongside simple illustrations to help readers build a solid foundation for their game.