CryptaBox Releases New Music Video "A Coded Sunrise" from Their Latest Album Digital Balance
CryptaBox releases the new music video "A Coded Sunrise" from the album "Digital Balance," blending cyber-aesthetics with industrial energy. The full album is available on SoundCloud, and the video is now on YouTube. CryptaBox merges crypto innovation with artistic expression.
Washington, DC, November 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CryptaBox, an independent electronic music project exploring the intersection of digital aesthetics, cyber-culture, and modern sound design, has released a new official music video for the track "A Coded Sunrise" from the latest album Digital Balance.
The new video blends atmospheric cyber-visuals, glitch-art elements, and dynamic motion to reflect the sonic identity of the track - a fusion of ambient textures, industrial pulses, and futuristic electronic rhythm structures. "A Coded Sunrise" represents the project’s signature sound: a balance between algorithmic precision and emotional depth.
Watch the official music video:
https://youtu.be/DiqUOV1HPjQ
The release continues CryptaBox's artistic direction, focusing on digital symbolism, human-machine interaction, and the evolution of consciousness in a technology-driven world. The album Digital Balance consists of multiple tracks inspired by themes of transformation, digital expression, and the search for harmony in an increasingly accelerated reality.
Listen to and download the full album Digital Balance:
https://soundcloud.com/cryptabox
CryptaBox emphasizes a multidisciplinary approach to creativity — combining music, visual art, and experimental forms of digital storytelling. Each release aims to expand the conceptual space of electronic music while staying accessible to a wide audience.
Official project website:
CryptaBox website
The new video blends atmospheric cyber-visuals, glitch-art elements, and dynamic motion to reflect the sonic identity of the track - a fusion of ambient textures, industrial pulses, and futuristic electronic rhythm structures. "A Coded Sunrise" represents the project’s signature sound: a balance between algorithmic precision and emotional depth.
Watch the official music video:
https://youtu.be/DiqUOV1HPjQ
The release continues CryptaBox's artistic direction, focusing on digital symbolism, human-machine interaction, and the evolution of consciousness in a technology-driven world. The album Digital Balance consists of multiple tracks inspired by themes of transformation, digital expression, and the search for harmony in an increasingly accelerated reality.
Listen to and download the full album Digital Balance:
https://soundcloud.com/cryptabox
CryptaBox emphasizes a multidisciplinary approach to creativity — combining music, visual art, and experimental forms of digital storytelling. Each release aims to expand the conceptual space of electronic music while staying accessible to a wide audience.
Official project website:
CryptaBox website
Contact
CryptaBoxContact
Andrii Krapyvko
+380935518769
https://cryptabox.com
Andrii Krapyvko
+380935518769
https://cryptabox.com
Categories