Cabinets To Go Opens New Austin Showroom on Metric Blvd.
Cabinets To Go opens its new Austin showroom at 10701 Metric Blvd., next to Lumber Liquidators. The store offers quality, affordable cabinets in a wide selection of styles and a free 3D design service to help homeowners, contractors, and DIYers bring their kitchen and bathroom renovation dreams to life.
Austin, TX, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Austin, TX – Cabinets To Go is thrilled to announce the opening of its new Austin showroom at 10701 Metric Blvd., Austin, TX 78758, conveniently located right next to our sister company, Lumber Liquidators. The new location is officially open and ready to welcome homeowners, contractors, and DIYers looking to transform their kitchens and bathrooms.
The new showroom offers an inspiring space where visitors can explore a wide selection of stylish and durable cabinetry options—each designed with a focus on quality craftsmanship, affordability, and a variety of styles to fit any budget. Customers can also take advantage of Cabinets To Go’s free 3D design service, where expert designers help bring home renovation dreams to life with custom layouts and personalized guidance.
“Our new Austin showroom gives customers an even better way to explore our styles, see the craftsmanship up close, and work one-on-one with our design experts,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Cabinets To Go. “We’re proud to continue growing in Texas and to help more homeowners create the kitchens and bathrooms they’ve always wanted and at incredible prices. Come let us design your wow.”
Cabinets To Go invites the Austin community to visit the new location, meet the local design team, and experience firsthand how the right combination of quality, affordability, and design expertise can make any home renovation a success.
About Cabinets To Go
Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go provides high-quality kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, countertops, and accessories at an incredible value. With more than 100 stores nationwide, Cabinets To Go helps customers create beautiful, functional spaces through expert design support and a wide selection of styles to fit every home and budget.
For more information, visit www.cabinetstogo.com or call 1-800-CABINETS
Contact
F9 Brands Inc.Contact
Brandon McGrath
513-237-3534
LumberLiquidators.com
Brandon McGrath
513-237-3534
LumberLiquidators.com
