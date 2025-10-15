Precision Antibody to Showcase High-Affinity, Epitope-Rich, and Fully Functional Antibody Capabilities at Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Asia 2025
Precision Antibody will showcase its high-affinity, epitope-rich, and fully functional antibody development technologies at Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Asia 2025 in Kyoto, highlighting innovations that accelerate discovery and therapeutic antibody programs worldwide.
Columbia, MD, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Precision Antibody, a leading provider of custom monoclonal antibody development services, is pleased to announce its participation in the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Asia 2025, taking place October 20–22 at The Westin Miyako Hotel in Kyoto, Japan.
At this premier global conference, Precision Antibody will highlight its high-affinity, epitope-rich, and fully functional antibody development capabilities, helping researchers accelerate discovery, validation, and therapeutic antibody programs with unmatched precision and speed.
For over two decades, Precision Antibody has been at the forefront of biomarker antibody development, supporting leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic institutions worldwide. The company has earned a strong reputation for producing antibodies with exceptional performance in diverse applications, including diagnostics, therapeutics, and biomarker validation.
“Our mission has always been to enable scientific innovation by delivering antibodies of the highest quality and specificity,” said Dr. Serrero. “We are excited to engage with the global antibody research community in Kyoto and share our advances in generating high-affinity and epitope-rich antibodies that meet the most demanding research and clinical needs.”
As biomarker antibody specialists with a proven record of success, Precision Antibody has played a pivotal role as a proud contributor to the National Cancer Institute’s Clinical Proteomic Technologies for Cancer (CPTC) program through Leidos, helping establish gold-standard monoclonal antibodies that have become benchmarks in cancer biomarker research.
Precision Antibody continues to innovate in custom antibody development, offering rapid and royalty-free fully human monoclonal antibody production, hybridoma development, and comprehensive characterization services—all delivered with a focus on scientific excellence and client collaboration.
Researchers and professionals attending Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Asia 2025 are invited to connect with the Precision Antibody team to learn more about its advanced antibody development platforms and collaborative project opportunities.
About Precision Antibody
Founded in 2000, Precision Antibody is a U.S.-based biotechnology company specializing in the rapid development of custom monoclonal antibodies. Known for delivering antibodies that work “right the first time,” Precision Antibody supports pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and government researchers worldwide. With a strong track record in biomarker antibody development and contributions to the NCI’s Clinical Proteomic Technologies for Cancer (CPTC) program, the company is recognized for setting benchmarks in antibody quality and reliability.
Media Contact:
Precision Antibody
Dr. Jun Hayashi
President
Phone: 410-884-4100
Email: info@precisionantibody.com
Website: www.precisionantibody.com
Event Details:
Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Asia 2025
Dates: October 20–22, 2025
Location: The Westin Miyako Hotel in Kyoto, Japan
Event Website: https://informaconnect.com/antibody-engineering-therapeutics-asia/
At this premier global conference, Precision Antibody will highlight its high-affinity, epitope-rich, and fully functional antibody development capabilities, helping researchers accelerate discovery, validation, and therapeutic antibody programs with unmatched precision and speed.
For over two decades, Precision Antibody has been at the forefront of biomarker antibody development, supporting leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic institutions worldwide. The company has earned a strong reputation for producing antibodies with exceptional performance in diverse applications, including diagnostics, therapeutics, and biomarker validation.
“Our mission has always been to enable scientific innovation by delivering antibodies of the highest quality and specificity,” said Dr. Serrero. “We are excited to engage with the global antibody research community in Kyoto and share our advances in generating high-affinity and epitope-rich antibodies that meet the most demanding research and clinical needs.”
As biomarker antibody specialists with a proven record of success, Precision Antibody has played a pivotal role as a proud contributor to the National Cancer Institute’s Clinical Proteomic Technologies for Cancer (CPTC) program through Leidos, helping establish gold-standard monoclonal antibodies that have become benchmarks in cancer biomarker research.
Precision Antibody continues to innovate in custom antibody development, offering rapid and royalty-free fully human monoclonal antibody production, hybridoma development, and comprehensive characterization services—all delivered with a focus on scientific excellence and client collaboration.
Researchers and professionals attending Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Asia 2025 are invited to connect with the Precision Antibody team to learn more about its advanced antibody development platforms and collaborative project opportunities.
About Precision Antibody
Founded in 2000, Precision Antibody is a U.S.-based biotechnology company specializing in the rapid development of custom monoclonal antibodies. Known for delivering antibodies that work “right the first time,” Precision Antibody supports pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and government researchers worldwide. With a strong track record in biomarker antibody development and contributions to the NCI’s Clinical Proteomic Technologies for Cancer (CPTC) program, the company is recognized for setting benchmarks in antibody quality and reliability.
Media Contact:
Precision Antibody
Dr. Jun Hayashi
President
Phone: 410-884-4100
Email: info@precisionantibody.com
Website: www.precisionantibody.com
Event Details:
Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Asia 2025
Dates: October 20–22, 2025
Location: The Westin Miyako Hotel in Kyoto, Japan
Event Website: https://informaconnect.com/antibody-engineering-therapeutics-asia/
Contact
Precision AntibodyContact
Dr. Jun Hayashi
410-884-4100
https://precisionantibody.com/
Dr. Jun Hayashi
410-884-4100
https://precisionantibody.com/
Categories