Checkout Origin Guard: Block Credit Card Checking Bots at Checkout
Checkout Origin Guard, a plugin built for Woocommerce installations, Officially Accepted into the WordPress Plugin Repository.
Los Alamitos, CA, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Developer Michael Winchester (known in the WordPress community as POTAR) has announced that his WooCommerce-focused security plugin, Checkout Origin Guard, is now officially listed in the WordPress Plugin Repository.
Checkout Origin Guard was built to address a growing problem: automated checkout fraud and bot-driven fake orders that waste bandwidth, payment processing resources, and merchant time. Designed specifically for WooCommerce, the plugin analyzes the origin and behavior of each checkout attempt, using timing, pattern, and naming heuristics — to detect and block suspicious traffic in real time.
“Checkout Origin Guard was born from necessity,” Winchester explains. “After seeing a flood of fraudulent checkouts coming from spoofed devices and AI-driven scripts, I wanted a lightweight way to protect stores at the point of sale without relying on third-party APIs or heavy firewalls. Everything runs locally and transparently inside WordPress.”
Smarter Checkout Protection for WooCommerce
The plugin includes features like:
BotBlock: Detects and blocks known bot patterns, including rapid request sequences and suspicious user agents.
Company Shield: Flags fake business names and domains using vowel-ratio analysis and domain heuristics.
Dwell-Time Detection: Ensures legitimate human checkout behavior.
IP Log and Manual Controls: Store owners can view recent traffic, block or unblock IPs, and export logs.
Monitor, Soft, or Hard Modes: Choose between passive monitoring or active blocking, depending on site sensitivity.
Checkout Origin Guard complements Winchester’s other plugin, Site-First SEO; a comprehensive on-site optimization suite for WordPress that includes analytics, content audits, and more. Together, the two plugins represent a unified vision: a faster, safer, and more transparent WordPress ecosystem, where store owners can control both visibility and security directly from their dashboards.
Available Now in the WordPress Repository
Both plugins — Checkout Origin Guard and Site-First SEO — are available for free download and installation through the official WordPress Plugin Repository.
Checkout Origin Guard: wordpress.org/plugins/checkout-origin-guard
Site-First SEO: wordpress.org/plugins/site-first-seo
For updates, developer notes, and future roadmap details, visit michaelwinchester.com or follow the ongoing development discussions on the WordPress plugin pages.
Contact
Michael Winchester DesignContact
Michael Winchester
562-673-8880
https://michaelwinchester.com
