Luxe Design Forecasts Long Island Interior Design Trend: Turning Forgotten Corners Into Functional Nooks
Long Island homeowners are reimagining unused corners as functional, stylish spaces—like reading nooks and built-ins. Interior designers say the trend, which blends charm with efficiency, reflects a growing demand for thoughtful, flexible homes.
Long Island, NY, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Across Long Island, homeowners are finding creative ways to make the most of every square foot. The latest interior design trend centers on transforming overlooked corners into purposeful spaces that bring charm and function to the home.
Once dismissed as too small or awkward, these “dead zones” are being reimagined as reading nooks, built-in benches, and storage alcoves. Designers say the appeal lies in combining utility with character, turning forgotten corners into meaningful extensions of the home.
“People are looking for ways to make their homes feel more considered and efficient,” said Jennifer Cossidente and Sanam Zubli, co-founders of Luxe Design, a residential interior design firm based on Long Island. “Making the most of their space means families have room to grow.”
As demand grows for flexible floor plans, this approach is expected to resonate well beyond Long Island. For urban homeowners, designers, and architects, converting unused space creates opportunities for custom hideaways without major renovations.
