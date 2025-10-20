Award-Winning Songwriter Brings Joy to Halloween with New Tune, "Octagooney" and Kindness for Kids Songs
Tricia Greenwood, creator of the Kindness for Kids Club, releases her latest song, “Octagooney” alongside children’s favorites now streaming on iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify.
Saratoga, CA, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning singer-songwriter Tricia Greenwood is lighting up this Halloween season with her new children’s song and book, Octagooney and the Pumpkin Moon. The playful tune introduces a friendly eight-armed pumpkin hero who helps children see that kindness and courage can shine even on the spookiest nights.
“Children don’t need more fear; they need laughter, music, and belonging,” says Greenwood, creator of the Kindness for Kids Club and founder of HeartSpeak Music. “Octagooney reminds kids that courage often comes wrapped in silliness, and that being different is something to celebrate.”
Soon available on iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify, Octagooney joins Greenwood’s catalog of uplifting songs already streaming, including I Am Brave, I Am Kind, I Am Me, Together We Shine, and Chookie Is Loved. Each track reflects her mission to blend music and storytelling into joyful experiences that nurture empathy, imagination, and connection.
The Octagooney rhyming storybook, with a coloring book section included, extends the fun along with the music. Illustrated in vibrant colors and lyrical rhyme, it encourages family reading and creative engagement. The companion video, streaming on YouTube at the Kindness for Kids Club that invites children into a glowing world where kindness takes center stage.
“Every story I write begins with one simple wish,” Greenwood shares. “That children will feel loved, included, and inspired to be kind in every season.”
Greenwood’s HeartSpeak Publishing and Kindness for Kids Club imprints continue to expand with new releases, including her forthcoming title Glitterella: Let It Shine arriving this winter. Each project carries her signature focus on music, heart, and meaningful storytelling for families worldwide.
Media Contact:
HeartSpeak Publishing
2heartspeakmusic@gmail.com
