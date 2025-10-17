Destra Business Services Launches Mobile Connect 2 Savings Calculator
Destra Business Services launches the new Mobile Connect 2 Savings Calculator, a simple online tool that shows building owners exactly how much they can save by converting their outdated copper elevator phone lines to cellular.
Seal Beach, CA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Helping Building Owners See Real-Time Cost Reductions from Elevator Phone Line Conversions
Destra Business Services (DBScomm), Southern California’s trusted expert in elevator phone conversions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Mobile Connect 2 Savings Calculator, a simple online tool that shows building owners exactly how much they can save by converting their outdated copper elevator phone lines to Destra Business Services’ modern cellular solution.
With traditional POTS (Plain Old Telephone Service) lines continuing to rise in cost, often exceeding $100 to $200 per line each month—property managers and building owners are searching for reliable, compliant, and cost-effective alternatives. The DBS Mobile Connect 2 system replaces those aging landlines with a secure, wireless gateway that connects seamlessly to existing elevator phones, reducing costs to as low as $39 per month per line.
The new Savings Calculator, available now at https://dbscomm.net, allows users to enter their current monthly landline cost and instantly see how much they could save annually with DBS’s service. For many buildings, that savings can reach thousands of dollars per year.
“We wanted to make it easier for building owners and maintenance professionals to see the financial benefits immediately,” said Lance Dipoma, owner of Destra Business Services. “Mobile Connect 2 not only cuts costs, it improves reliability, simplifies compliance, and ensures that elevator phones continue working even as copper lines disappear.”
In addition to savings, DBS’s Mobile Connect 2 provides:
UL-Listed equipment and ADA/ASME code compliance for elevator emergency phones
4G/5G cellular connectivity for dependable uptime
Backup battery power to maintain function during power outages
Full installation and support from Destra’s trained technicians
Simple monthly service with no hidden fees or long-term contracts
As telecom carriers nationwide retire copper infrastructure, solutions like Mobile Connect 2 are becoming essential to maintain elevator safety and emergency communication standards.
Building owners, elevator technicians, and property management firms can try the Savings Calculator and schedule a free consultation at https://dbscomm.net or call (866-475-0184) for more information.
About Destra Business Services
Destra Business Services (DBScomm) specializes in copper-to-cellular conversions for elevators, areas of refuge, and intercom systems across Southern California. Based in Seal Beach, DBS provides professional installation, ongoing service, and cellular plans tailored to meet safety codes and modern communication needs.
Contact
Lance Dipoma
714-676-7289
https://dbcomm.net
