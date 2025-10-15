Willow Auction House Presents “Behind the Curtain: The Tony Walton Collection”
Lincoln Park, NJ, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Willow Auction House proudly presents Behind the Curtain: The Tony Walton Collection, a landmark three-day single-owner sale honoring the life and legacy of award-winning set and costume designer Tony Walton. Taking place November 4–6, 2025, the auction features more than 700 lots spanning Walton’s seven-decade career across Broadway, film, ballet, and opera.
Walton shaped iconic productions such as Chicago, Pippin, Annie Get Your Gun, Guys and Dolls, All That Jazz, and The Wiz. The sale offers an unprecedented look inside his creative process—from early sketches at London’s Slade School of Fine Art to later directorial work and personal collections.
Auction Details
November 4–6, 2025 | Bidding begins 11 AM EST daily
Willow Auction House, Lincoln Park, NJ
Bid in-person, by phone, or online via WillowAuctionHouse.com and major auction platforms.
Public Previews: Oct. 31, Nov. 1 & 3 (11 AM–4 PM) or by appointment
Highlights by Day
Day 1 (1950s–1980): Early Slade School designs, Playbill caricatures, Broadway favorites Pippin and Chicago, and The Wiz production sketchbook with 70+ acetate overlays.
Day 2 (1981–2018): Set models and artwork for Sophisticated Ladies, The Real Thing, Guys and Dolls, A Christmas Carol, and Annie Get Your Gun.
Day 3 (Personal Collection): Playbills, posters, awards, artwork, signed books, collaborations with Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton, and Walton’s playful penguin-themed collectibles.
A portion of proceeds—donated by Emma Walton Hamilton and Bridget LeRoy—will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund, supporting Walton’s lifelong dedication to the arts.
The full illustrated catalog is available at WillowAuctionHouse.com.
About Willow Auction House
Located in Lincoln Park, NJ, Willow Auction House specializes in fine art, design, decorative arts, and notable single-owner collections—connecting collectors and consignors through thoughtfully curated, expertly managed auctions.
Contact
Willow Auction HouseContact
Jill Iorio
862-895-5700
www.willowauctionhouse.com
