HoduPBX Adds Multi-Tenant Reseller Module for ISPs & ITSPs to Expand Seamlessly
HoduSoft introduces an advanced Multi-Tenant Reseller Module to simplify and scale communication services.
Denver, CO, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, a leading innovator in modern communication solutions, proudly announces the launch of the new Multi-Tenant Reseller Module integrated into its flagship HoduPBX platform. This powerful module empowers Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs) to seamlessly scale their service offerings while efficiently managing multiple tenants from a unified system.
The Multi-Tenant Reseller Module is designed to simplify the complexities of reseller management by providing ISPs and ITSPs with a flexible, scalable, and secure framework. By enabling a single platform to handle diverse tenant groups, HoduPBX enhances service delivery, billing, and administration, positioning partners for rapid market expansion and improved operational efficiency.
HoduPBX Multi-Tenant Reseller Module Overview
Communication service providers today face increasing demands to diversify offerings and quickly onboard customers while maintaining operational control and compliance. The new Multi-Tenant Reseller Module answers these challenges head-on by:
Allowing ISPs and ITSPs to create and manage multiple reseller accounts under a centralized system, each with customizable configurations and permissions.
Streamlining billing and service provisioning through centralized dashboards that visualize tenant usage, activity, and revenue.
Enhancing security and data isolation between tenants, ensuring compliance with industry standards and protecting customer data.
Offering flexible branding options, enabling resellers to offer services under their own brand while leveraging the HoduPBX infrastructure.
Key Benefits of the Multi-Tenant Reseller Module
Seamless Scalability: Effortlessly add new resellers and tenants without disrupting existing operations or requiring separate platforms.
Operational Efficiency: Centralized management tools reduce administrative overhead and accelerate service deployment for resellers.
Enhanced Control: Role-based access and tenant segmentation provide better control for businesses to manage their reseller networks effectively.
Improved Customer Experience: Personalized service configurations and quick issue resolution improve end-user satisfaction across all tenant segments.
Kartik Khambhati, Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft, said, "The launch of the Multi-Tenant Reseller Module is a game changer for ISPs and ITSPs looking to grow their footprint in an increasingly competitive market. At HoduSoft, we are committed to delivering robust, scalable, and easy-to-use solutions that empower our customers to excel. This module not only simplifies multi-tenant management but also drives operational excellence and customer satisfaction."
He further added, "With the Multi-Tenant Reseller Module, ISPs and ITSPs can confidently scale their businesses while maintaining complete control and flexibility, ensuring they meet both current and future market needs with agility."
For more information about HoduPBX's Multi-Tenant Reseller Module, log your query at https://hodusoft.com/contact-us/ and our team will reach out to you at the earliest.
Contact
Kartik Khambhati
Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer
hodusoft@gmail.com
707-708-4638
