Bishop Jephthah Sotabinda’s Newly Released "Divine Verses Volume 2" is a Compelling Collection of Spiritual Messages Offering Divine Insight and Guidance
“Divine Verses Volume 2: Verses of Truth and Wisdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bishop Jephthah Sotabinda continues to present God’s messages through verse, providing readers with clarity on life, love, and faith while emphasizing the ultimate truth found in Jesus Christ.
New York, NY, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Divine Verses Volume 2: Verses of Truth and Wisdom”: a spiritually rich continuation of divine teachings. “Divine Verses Volume 2: Verses of Truth and Wisdom” is the creation of published author, Bishop Jephthah Sotabinda, a poet, songwriter, and naturopath, dedicated foremost to serving as a messenger of Jesus Christ. From his adolescent years, he explored literary arts through children’s books, poems, and songs, but following his divine calling, he has focused on recording messages from God in his writings, known as Divine Verses.
Bishop Jephthah shares, “The verse-styled publication of the messages of the Lord Jesus Christ continues with volume 2 of the Divine Verses. This volume 2 is a sequel to the first and previous publication of the Divine Verses. As the holy spirit of God continues to impart the messenger of the Lord Jesus Christ, Bishop Jephthah, with the needed godly knowledge, another publication of the Divine Verses has to be born.
Like the first and previous publication, this volume is also a thorough portrayal of pure divine truths and wisdom, as it brings absolute clarity on all kinds of truths, be it truths about life, love, or God. But the ultimate truth, which is the truth about God and his Son, Lord Jesus Christ, is the main foundation of the book because it is the highest truth in existence.
For the reason that the Lord Jesus is desirous to see that everyone attains salvation, he continues to pass on his messages of truth to his messenger so that those who pay heed to them can be saved.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop Jephthah Sotabinda’s new book inspires readers to deepen their understanding of God’s truth.
