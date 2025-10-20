Bishop Jephthah Sotabinda’s Newly Released "Divine Verses Volume 2" is a Compelling Collection of Spiritual Messages Offering Divine Insight and Guidance

“Divine Verses Volume 2: Verses of Truth and Wisdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bishop Jephthah Sotabinda continues to present God’s messages through verse, providing readers with clarity on life, love, and faith while emphasizing the ultimate truth found in Jesus Christ.