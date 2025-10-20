Charles Casey’s Newly Released "It Happened in a Garden" is an Engaging Biblical Exploration Spanning from Eden to the Resurrection
“It Happened in a Garden” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Casey invites readers on a thought-provoking journey through scripture, encouraging deeper study and reflection on pivotal moments in biblical history.
Satellite Beach, FL, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It Happened in a Garden”: a compelling journey through scripture’s most transformative moments. “It Happened in a Garden” is the creation of published author, Charles Casey, a native Texan from El Paso, who studied abnormal psychology at the University of Texas at El Paso before pursuing theological training in North Carolina, where he earned both a master’s and doctoral degree in ministry. He went on to serve for five decades in the Baltimore-Washington area, leading congregations, participating in interdenominational work, and serving as president of the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware. Now retired and living in Florida, he is a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Charles Casey shares, “This book is an exciting journey across the millennia, from the Garden of Eden to the Garden of Gethsemane. The reader will encounter both good and bad along the way. One is advised not to let movie versions too strongly influence what the Bible actually says. It is hoped that the reader will be challenged to do his own research on places he finds difficult to understand. The reader’s perspective will likely change from beginning to end. It will be an exhausting journey, but the reader will be richly rewarded by the time they reach the empty tomb.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Casey’s new book presents a unique perspective designed to inspire and encourage readers to pursue their own study of the Word.
Consumers can purchase “It Happened in a Garden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It Happened in a Garden”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
