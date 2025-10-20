Margaret Anne’s Newly Released "Nadia and the Butterfly" is an Enchanting Children’s Tale About Friendship, Growth, and Understanding
“Nadia and the Butterfly” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Anne is a heartwarming story that follows Nadia as she learns valuable lessons about compassion, empathy, and the importance of freedom through the adventures of a monarch butterfly.
New York, NY, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Nadia and the Butterfly”: a captivating story of discovery, kindness, and the transformative power of understanding. “Nadia and the Butterfly” is the creation of published author, Margaret Anne, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Margaret Anne shares, “Nadia loves butterflies and understands their need for freedom. Her mother decides to tell her the story of a butterfly, a beautiful monarch butterfly. Though he is not a kind butterfly, he does learn a great lesson that will change his heart. Come and get to know Nadia, Golden Hue, and Yellow Joy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Anne’s new book invites young readers to explore themes of empathy, friendship, and personal growth through a delightful, imaginative narrative.
Consumers can purchase “Nadia and the Butterfly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nadia and the Butterfly”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
