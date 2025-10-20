Hurttgam’s Newly Released "Learning How to Pray Our Prayer of Faith and Hope for the Healing of Our Nation’s Soul and Our Citizen’s Souls" is a Heartfelt Call to Prayer
“Learning How to Pray Our Prayer of Faith and Hope for the Healing of Our Nation’s Soul and Our Citizen’s Souls” from Christian Faith Publishing author James D. Hurttgam is a powerful guide that encourages believers to turn to God in faith, seek His wisdom, and pray earnestly for personal transformation and the healing of their nation.
Ray, MI, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Learning How to Pray Our Prayer of Faith and Hope for the Healing of Our Nation’s Soul and Our Citizen’s Souls”: a thoughtful exploration of prayer as the foundation for healing and hope, both individually and nationally. “Learning How to Pray Our Prayer of Faith and Hope for the Healing of Our Nation’s Soul and Our Citizen’s Souls” is the creation of published author, James D. Hurttgam, born shortly before Pearl Harbor, who grew up on a Christian family farm and later worked over three decades as a journeyman machinist in the automotive industry, including on top-secret aircraft projects. At thirty-eight, he experienced a profound spiritual transformation, becoming born again in Christ. Guided by the Holy Spirit, he discovered deeper biblical truths beyond what he had learned in school and church, awakening a burden for the souls of others. His writing reflects his desire to share God’s wisdom, encourage faith, and teach others how to pray with conviction.
Hurttgam shares, “If you are in great fear and are concerned about what is happening to your nation, if you purchase this book, upon reading this book, you will receive God’s comfort and His peace in your mind and soul. This is what this book is all about for you—reaching deep into your mind and soul to fill your mind with His confidence that He will answer your prayers unto Him.
Jesus loves all nations and all people. He wants to answer all of our prayers that are presented to Him and heal our souls and our nation’s soul. This is why Jesus died on His cross for us.
But we have become a lukewarm Christian nation for our Lord Jesus, our Savior. Through the words of this book—for you, our nation, all nations, and all citizens—we can be saved from this evil upon us and within our nations. This book will show you and teach you how our Lord God saved His nation Israel in the Old Testament from their enemies and God’s enemies. Our God always forgave them and saved them. Our Lord God wants you to learn this through this book for you. He wants to do the same thing for us.
Our Lord God created our United States of America to become His Christian nation. Our nation was founded by God’s holy word, which God inspired in our forefathers’ holy minds to create our Constitution according to God’s words, for us to become a Christian Constitutional Republic, but our enemies want to destroy and strip it away form us. But this book will show you how you and I, along with Jesus, can save our righteous nation from this evil, mad, insane Communism and Islamization.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James D. Hurttgam’s new book is a timely and impassioned work that urges Christians to rekindle their faith, embrace the power of prayer, and trust in God’s ability to heal both hearts and nations.
Consumers can purchase “Learning How to Pray Our Prayer of Faith and Hope for the Healing of Our Nation’s Soul and Our Citizen’s Souls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Learning How to Pray Our Prayer of Faith and Hope for the Healing of Our Nation’s Soul and Our Citizen’s Souls,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
