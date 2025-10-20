Author Whitney C. Armbrister’s Newly Released “Yes, It's a Sport, but It's Also A Business” Addresses Challenges Within the Sports Industry of the Bahamas
“Yes, It's a Sport, but It's Also A Business: The Caveman Leadership Edition” from Christian Faith Publishing author Whitney C. Armbrister is an eye-opening examination of the issues and challenges plaguing the sports industry in the Bahamas, offering solutions to these struggles that can add much-needed structure and change to these organizations.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Yes, It's a Sport, but It's Also A Business: The Caveman Leadership Edition”: a compelling read that addresses the unspoken challenges and conversations that occur behind closed doors in the sports industry. “Yes, It's a Sport, but It's Also A Business: The Caveman Leadership Edition” is the creation of published author Whitney C. Armbrister, a seasoned educator, coach, entrepreneur, baker, artist, volleyball player, and fishing enthusiast.
“This book will widen your outlook,” writes Armbrister. “It not only expresses some of my inner thoughts but also exposes our ‘business as usual’ culture and mentality in the sports world and small amounts of ‘politricks.’ It sheds light on an array of deficiencies that are so prevalent in the sporting arena on Grand Bahama Island and the country as a whole.
“In this book, I ask numerous questions—some rhetorical and others that should not only be pondered but ones that, in order for us to truly advance as a nation, we ought to seriously consider: Did we come to warm the bench or to be in the starting lineup? ‘Put me in the game, Coach’ no longer gets the job done.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Whitney C. Armbrister’s new book aims to open the conversation on effective management and maintenance in the sports world, serving as a valuable starter guide and resource for anyone seeking to understand the ongoing issues within the sports industry of the Bahamas.
View a synopsis of “Yes, It's a Sport, but It's Also A Business: The Caveman Leadership Edition” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Yes, It's a Sport, but It's Also A Business: The Caveman Leadership Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Yes, It's a Sport, but It's Also A Business: The Caveman Leadership Edition”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
