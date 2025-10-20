Chloe Harrison’s Newly Released "Written by His Hand" is a Heartfelt Testimony of Faith, Resilience, and Trusting God’s Plan in Every Season of Life
“Written by His Hand” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chloe Harrison is a moving reflection on marriage, motherhood, and personal growth, offering encouragement to those seeking God’s purpose in their journey.
Salem, MO, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Written by His Hand”: a candid and inspiring memoir of faith, perseverance, and divine guidance. “Written by His Hand” is the creation of published author, Chloe Harrison, a devoted wife, mother, and woman of faith from Missouri who believes every season of life is guided by God. As a stay-at-home mom, she draws from her experiences in marriage, parenting, and self-discovery to inspire resilience, grace, and purpose. In her book Written by His Hand, she encourages women, couples, and those seeking direction to trust God and find strength in life’s challenges. In her free time, Chloe enjoys quiet moments with her husband, exploring God’s creation, and embracing life’s simple joys.
Harrison shares, “Life doesn’t always unfold the way we expect. We make plans, dream big, and set our sights on what we think is best, only to find that God had a different path in mind all along. I’ve learned this firsthand. From love and marriage to motherhood and personal struggles, my journey has been filled with unexpected twists, heartbreaks, and moments of pure joy. Through it all, one thing has remained constant—God’s hand in my life. This book is a reflection of my story—an honest look at the highs and lows, the moments of faith and doubt, the struggles that nearly broke me, and the blessings I never saw coming. It’s about learning to trust God even when the path ahead feels uncertain, about embracing the unexpected, and about finding purpose in every season. But this book isn’t just about me. It’s about you too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chloe Harrison’s new book offers readers an authentic and uplifting message of hope, pointing to God’s hand at work even in life’s most difficult seasons. Both personal and relatable, this work encourages others to find faith, courage, and peace in their own stories.
Consumers can purchase “Written by His Hand” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Written by His Hand”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
