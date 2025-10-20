Rod Wells’s New Book, “TWENTY-FIVE YEARS,” is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Squad Leader Who Takes to Vigilante Justice to Punish Domestic Abusers
Seaside, OR, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rod Wells, a retired Sheriff’s Captain who spent thirty-two years with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department in Modesto, California, has completed his most recent book, “TWENTY-FIVE YEARS”: a gripping tale that follows a police squad leader who, after years of watching domestic abusers continue to get away with their violence crimes, takes matter into his own hands to deliver justice.
Author Rod Wells has a BA degree from the University of San Francisco and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Wells has lectured and taught in the Modesto Community College and the California State University System. Later, he became chief of detectives, a position he held for several years. The author and his wife, Diane, along with their yellow Lab, Lulu, live in Seaside, Oregon, in the Pacific Northwest.
“This book is a crime drama, and while a work of fiction, it has a focus on domestic violence and the impact on the law enforcement officers who respond to these calls for help,” shares Wells. “Most often, these calls end without resolution, particularly when the victims of spousal abuse refuse to follow up and file charges. Officers may respond to the same home many times, usually observing the spousal abuse becoming more severe, beginning as a violent argument and ending even years later with the murder of the spouse.”
“Sergeant Phil Harrigan is on his twenty-fifth year of service to the Layton Police Department and is now a squad leader. Harrigan, like many of his squad members, has responded over the past twenty-five years to many domestic violence calls. Unknown to his family, friends, and colleagues, Harrigan has become emotionally disturbed and is resorting to meting out his own form of justice on the people who have harmed their spouses. The reader may find some degree of sympathy for Harrigan’s solutions, but not for long.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rod Wells’s book is loosely based on cases the author has experienced from the years he served as a detective sergeant working major crimes. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “TWENTY-FIVE YEARS” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “TWENTY-FIVE YEARS” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
