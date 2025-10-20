Author Timothy E. Robinson’s New Book, “The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History Volume 1 1869 to 1933,” Explores the Early History of College Football

Recent release “The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History Volume 1 1869 to 1933” from Newman Springs Publishing author Timothy E. Robinson is a fascinating guide to understanding the early history of college football, from the first ever intercollegiate leagues formed to the state of the game in the early 1900s.