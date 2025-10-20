Author Timothy E. Robinson’s New Book, “The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History Volume 1 1869 to 1933,” Explores the Early History of College Football
Recent release “The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History Volume 1 1869 to 1933” from Newman Springs Publishing author Timothy E. Robinson is a fascinating guide to understanding the early history of college football, from the first ever intercollegiate leagues formed to the state of the game in the early 1900s.
East Lansing, MI, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Timothy E. Robinson has completed his new book, “The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History Volume 1 1869 to 1933”: a unique and engaging look at the beginnings of college football and how this ever-growing sport first began with humble roots.
“This is the first volume of a multi-book set covering the yearly history of college football,” writes Robinson. “Included are the yearly win-loss records for over 1,000 teams. In this volume the years 1869 to 1933 are covered.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Timothy E. Robinson’s riveting guide will provide readers with season by season summaries, yearly rule changes, game summaries for significant regular season and bowl games, as well as the Final Dickinson Rankings (1926–1933) and yearly conference and independent teams standings. Highly detailed and comprehensive, “The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History Volume 1 1869 to 1933” is sure to resonate with general fans of the game as well as sports history buffs.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History Volume 1 1869 to 1933” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
