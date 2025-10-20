Author Jeanne Kay’s New Book, "Upon the Horizon," is a Stirring Collection of Poems, Paintings, and Photography Designed to Help Readers Appreciate the World Around Them
Recent release “Upon the Horizon” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeanne Kay is a compelling and thought-provoking series of poems and artwork by the author that aims to provoke a deep appreciation and love of the natural world, all while exploring the struggles, joy, and hope that have come to define the human condition.
New York, NY, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeanne Kay, a loving mother and retired educator who has always had a passion for art, has completed her new book, “Upon the Horizon”: a compelling and moving collection of poems, paintings, and nature photography that explores the wonders of the natural world, as well as the beauty that is to be found in human connection and life itself.
Since she was little, author Jeanne Kay has always enjoyed art but chose teaching as her profession when it came time to pick her career. Now retired after a long career of teaching in the upper elementary grades, she has more time to pursue her interest in art. Kay paints in oil, acrylic, colored pencil, and watercolor. Although much of what she does is self-taught, she enjoys participating in classes and workshops to improve her skills and spend time with other artists. Nature is often an inspiration for her paintings. As an avid birdwatcher and nature enthusiast, she usually takes her camera whenever walking or spending time in nature.
“Take a stroll through the pages of enchanting poetry, art, and photography as it attempts to capture just a glimpse of the magnitude of our world and the choices and possibilities arriving with each new horizon,” writes Kay. “Reflect on the beauty, structure, geometry, interdependence, and oneness of nature. Life presents challenges, problems, joys, sorrows, relationships, and friendships as we struggle with trust, hope, and faith.
“Be aware of glorious and gray horizons all around us, whether seen or unseen from our vantage point. Each ending brings a new beginning as dawn arises with the sun. Each sunset gives way to a night sky. We gaze at the stars, constellations, and the Milky Way and wonder what mysteries may abound in the vast universe beyond. We observe our youth fading as we grow older and contemplate the meaning of life, aware of our own mortality on our earth home. When the final sunset of our life comes, go with hope, trust, and faith. Upon the next horizon, awaken like a butterfly to a new dawn beyond our present imagination.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeanne Kay’s enthralling series will captivate readers, encouraging them to reflect inward and take time to appreciate all that life has to offer, both physically and spiritually. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Upon the Horizon” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must read for fans of poetry and art.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Upon the Horizon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Since she was little, author Jeanne Kay has always enjoyed art but chose teaching as her profession when it came time to pick her career. Now retired after a long career of teaching in the upper elementary grades, she has more time to pursue her interest in art. Kay paints in oil, acrylic, colored pencil, and watercolor. Although much of what she does is self-taught, she enjoys participating in classes and workshops to improve her skills and spend time with other artists. Nature is often an inspiration for her paintings. As an avid birdwatcher and nature enthusiast, she usually takes her camera whenever walking or spending time in nature.
“Take a stroll through the pages of enchanting poetry, art, and photography as it attempts to capture just a glimpse of the magnitude of our world and the choices and possibilities arriving with each new horizon,” writes Kay. “Reflect on the beauty, structure, geometry, interdependence, and oneness of nature. Life presents challenges, problems, joys, sorrows, relationships, and friendships as we struggle with trust, hope, and faith.
“Be aware of glorious and gray horizons all around us, whether seen or unseen from our vantage point. Each ending brings a new beginning as dawn arises with the sun. Each sunset gives way to a night sky. We gaze at the stars, constellations, and the Milky Way and wonder what mysteries may abound in the vast universe beyond. We observe our youth fading as we grow older and contemplate the meaning of life, aware of our own mortality on our earth home. When the final sunset of our life comes, go with hope, trust, and faith. Upon the next horizon, awaken like a butterfly to a new dawn beyond our present imagination.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeanne Kay’s enthralling series will captivate readers, encouraging them to reflect inward and take time to appreciate all that life has to offer, both physically and spiritually. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Upon the Horizon” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must read for fans of poetry and art.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Upon the Horizon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories