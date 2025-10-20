Author Lisa Bernier’s New Book, "The Imagination in Me," is a Captivating Story of a Young Girl Who Imagines What It Would be Like to Work as a Farmer When She Grows Up

Recent release “The Imagination In Me” from Covenant Books author Lisa Bernier is a heartfelt story of a young girl named Birdy, whose imaginations soars as she imagines what her future would look like if she became a farmer. From caring for animals to planting and harvesting crops, Birdy thinks up all the different ways she would care for her farm and how much it could be.