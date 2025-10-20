Author Lisa Bernier’s New Book, "The Imagination in Me," is a Captivating Story of a Young Girl Who Imagines What It Would be Like to Work as a Farmer When She Grows Up
Recent release “The Imagination In Me” from Covenant Books author Lisa Bernier is a heartfelt story of a young girl named Birdy, whose imaginations soars as she imagines what her future would look like if she became a farmer. From caring for animals to planting and harvesting crops, Birdy thinks up all the different ways she would care for her farm and how much it could be.
Grand Junction, CO, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Bernier, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a realtor and Harley Davidson enthusiast, has completed her new book, “The Imagination In Me”: a charming tale of a young girl as she imagines what it would be like to care for a farm and all her many animals.
“Young children are in for a delightful treat as they follow the imagination of curly haired Birdy pretending that one day her job would be a farmer,” writes Bernier. “Through rhythmic verses and playful rhymes, Birdy’s imagination is transformed into a lively farmyard, complete with a farmhouse, barn, and lots of farm animals, big and small.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa Bernier’s new book will encourage readers of all ages to embrace their imaginations, inspiring them to think up what they might like to do as they grow older, just like Birdy.
Readers can purchase “The Imagination In Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
