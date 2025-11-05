TriData Announces Relocation of Main Operations from Kennesaw, GA to Fort Worth, TX
TriData, a 4PL and solutions provider serving the OEM and Financial Institution market, today announced the relocation of its main operations from Kennesaw, Georgia to Fort Worth, Texas. The strategic move reinforces TriData’s commitment to innovation, client service excellence, and long-term growth in the USA market and beyond.
TriData is proud to announce the relocation of its central operations to 3532 Highway 114, Fort Worth, Texas 76177, effective December 1, 2025.
The move marks a strategic step in TriData’s continued growth—enhancing access to top-tier talent, boosting operational efficiency, and expanding partnerships to better serve national and international clients.
“Our relocation to Fort Worth represents a natural evolution of TriData’s growth trajectory,” said Christian Ranke, CEO of TriData. “The city’s dynamic business landscape and skilled workforce align perfectly with our vision for scalable, resilient, and customer-centric solutions.”
The new, state-of-the-art facility will feature an expanded Training Center, enhanced inventory infrastructure, and increased storage capacity to support future vertical markets. Centralized operations—including solution development, client support, and professional services—will transition seamlessly to ensure uninterrupted service.
TriData is also investing in the Fort Worth community through local hiring initiatives, employee training programs, and partnerships with economic development organizations, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, growth, and community impact.
