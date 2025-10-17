More Than 100 Vehicles of All Shapes and Sizes to Explore at Texas City's Touch a Truck

More than 100 vehicles will be on display for kids to climb on and explore this Saturday, Oct. 18 at the City of Texas City’s annual Touch a Truck event, which will be held in historic downtown 6th Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a special horn/siren-free sensory hour from 9-10 a.m. There will be monster truck rides, bounce houses, obstacle courses, face painting, pumpkin decorating, food trucks, two giant corn boxes, more than 35 vendors, a balloon artist, music and more.