More Than 100 Vehicles of All Shapes and Sizes to Explore at Texas City's Touch a Truck

More than 100 vehicles will be on display for kids to climb on and explore this Saturday, Oct. 18 at the City of Texas City’s annual Touch a Truck event, which will be held in historic downtown 6th Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a special horn/siren-free sensory hour from 9-10 a.m. There will be monster truck rides, bounce houses, obstacle courses, face painting, pumpkin decorating, food trucks, two giant corn boxes, more than 35 vendors, a balloon artist, music and more.
Texas City, TX, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- More than 100 vehicles will be on display for kids to climb on and explore this Saturday at the City of Texas City’s annual Touch a Truck event.
“From a hot pink limo to a helicopter, Touch a Truck is going to have it all,” said event organizer Jennifer Laird. “There are boats, race cars, construction equipment, tanker trucks, emergency response vehicles – you name it, and it’ll probably be there on Saturday!”
The City of Texas City's annual Touch a Truck event will be held in historic downtown 6th Steet on Saturday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a special horn/siren-free sensory hour from 9-10 a.m.
In addition to the vehicles, there will be monster truck rides, bounce houses, obstacle courses, face painting, pumpkin decorating, food trucks, two giant corn boxes, more than 35 vendors, a balloon artist, music and more.
Admission is free.
“Touch a Truck is truly a community event; it’s for the community, and it’s also made possible by the community,” Laird said. “All of the organizations, agencies and businesses who come out with their vehicles – they are the heroes of this event.”
“Several local businesses get in on the fun in other ways as well,” Laird said. “Frost Bank, for example, is sponsoring a balloon artist, which is one of the most popular attractions, and a new interactive bubble area. And Terror Isle offers a special, children’s version of their haunted house for $5 per person, where they turn off all the monsters, don’t make it as dark and don’t use scary costumes.”
The event is still accepting vehicle participants.
Contact
City of Texas CityContact
Jennifer Laird
(409) 948-3111
www.texascitytx.gov
