Pennington Biomedical's 2025 Childhood Obesity Conference Welcomes More than 100 Physicians and Health Care Professionals
"Be the Reason Kids Greaux Healthy" was held on Oct. 2 and 3 at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center and was presented by Greaux Healthy.
Baton Rouge, LA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 2025 Childhood Obesity Conference, "Be the Reason Kids Greaux Healthy," was held on Oct. 2 and 3, at the C.B. Pennington Jr. Conference Center. Presented by Greaux Healthy, the event welcomed more than 100 health care professionals, educators, advocates and community leaders to the campus to hear from leading local researchers on the latest developments, topics and research trends in childhood obesity prevention.
The conference started with a Motivational Interviewing Workshop on Oct. 2, with the main conference taking place Fri., Oct. 3. Taking on the false promises of modern-day "snake oil," Dr. Jacob Mey gave the keynote presentation on precision nutrition, with nearly a dozen other Pennington Biomedical researchers and leaders presenting. In addition to presentations, the conference featured engaging exhibitions and networking opportunities for attendees to share ideas and best practices to address childhood obesity through evidence-based strategies and innovative programs.
Pennington Biomedical held the first Childhood Obesity Conference in 2008, attracting physicians and health care professionals to share knowledge on preventing and treating childhood obesity. This year's conference, 'Be the Reason Kids Greaux Healthy,' aimed to advance Louisiana's efforts to combat childhood obesity through education, community engagement and health promotion.A tremendous thank you goes out to the Greaux Healthy team for helping to bring back the Childhood Obesity Conference and to promote it to health care professionals across the state.
Pennington Biomedical is committed to applying the latest in peer-reviewed research to the practical application of childhood health and nutrition advice. In alignment with the mission of the Greaux Healthy initiative, the conference offered health care professionals from across the region networking opportunities to share best practices and new insights. The 2025 Childhood Obesity Conference was designed for professionals and advocates dedicated to improving child health and wellness. In addition to public health practitioners, physicians and pediatricians, Greaux Healthy also encouraged nurses, dietitians and nutritionists, social workers and counselors, community and nonprofit leaders, policymakers and advocates to attend.
"Pennington Biomedical is pleased to welcome healthcare providers, physicians, and all professionals dedicated to addressing childhood obesity and promoting healthier futures for our children," said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. "This Childhood Obesity Conference provides an essential platform for participants to access cutting-edge research, evidence-based strategies, and clinical insights that are advancing the field of pediatric obesity treatment and prevention."
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting nutrition and metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 600 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
