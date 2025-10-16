AMPP Announces Updates to Its Coating Inspector Program (CIP) Level 2 Course to Reflect Evolving Industry Standards
Houston, TX, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the world’s leading authority on corrosion control and protective coatings, has announced the rollout of an updated version of its Coating Inspector Program (CIP) Level 2 course, beginning this week.
The revised course incorporates targeted enhancements to better align with current industry standards, modern inspection practices, and evolving learner needs.
Key updates include:
· Enhanced Practical Exam: New evaluation criteria and standardized procedures for greater consistency across instructors.
· Updated Equipment: Modern inspection tools replace outdated equipment to match today’s industry practices.
· Expanded Hands-On Activities: More interactive exercises to reinforce critical skills and increase real-world application.
· Revised Case Studies: Updated scenarios reflecting real-world corrosion challenges that promote critical thinking.
· Improved Course Flow and Clarity: Streamlined content, simplified documentation, and improved pacing for stronger learner retention.
The rollout took place earlier this month at AMPP training centers in Houston, Pennsylvania, and Dubai, with all public English courses transitioning to the new version by January 1, 2026. Translations into other languages will begin in April 2026.
“Our goal is continuous improvement,” said Jennifer Rogers, AMPP Senior Director of Education. “Even small adjustments to our courses can significantly impact the learning experience and skill application. These updates ensure our inspectors are trained using the most relevant tools and methods, keeping pace with the changing demands of the coatings industry.”
The CIP Level 2 course builds on foundational knowledge from CIP Level 1, focusing on advanced inspection techniques, standards, and safety practices. Completing the course is a key requirement toward earning the Certified Coatings Inspector (Level 2) Certification, a globally recognized credential within the coatings and corrosion-control industry.
For more information about the updated CIP Level 2 course and certification pathway, visit https://www.ampp.org/education/education-resources/courses-by-program/coating-inspector-program/cip-2.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 37,500 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
