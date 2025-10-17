Ship Overseas Inc. Reports 37% Revenue Growth as EV Shipping to Africa Accelerates
Ship Overseas Inc reports 37% revenue growth and rising demand, driven by expanded EV exports to Africa. The company now supports tailored shipping to Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, helping meet growing interest in secondhand electric vehicles. Operational upgrades ensure safe, compliant delivery across emerging markets.
San Diego, CA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ship Overseas Inc, a U.S.-based international vehicle shipping company, announced a 37% increase in sales revenue and a 19% rise in customer demand over the past fiscal year. The company attributes this growth to its expanded operations supporting the export of used electric vehicles (EVs) to emerging markets across Africa.
As several African nations invest in sustainable mobility, Ship Overseas Inc has scaled its logistics infrastructure to meet rising demand for secondhand EVs. The company now offers tailored shipping support to key regions including Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa—each showing increased interest in EV imports driven by fuel cost volatility, urban air quality concerns, and government incentives.
“Nairobi’s ride-hailing fleets, Lagos’s solar-powered charging stations, and South Africa’s port networks are all signaling readiness for EV adoption,” said Miron Friedman, CEO of Ship Overseas Inc. “We’re proud to help bridge the gap between surplus EV inventory in the U.S. and the growing appetite for clean transportation across Africa.”
Ship Overseas Inc provides RoRo and containerized transport options, along with customs clearance support and EPA/DOT compliance guidance. The company has also implemented enhanced battery safety protocols and port-side handling procedures to ensure regulatory compliance and secure delivery.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Media Contact:
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983, Ship Overseas Inc is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a network of trusted partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc provides secure, efficient, and cost-effective logistics solutions for clients worldwide. Its growing footprint in Africa’s EV ecosystem reflects a commitment to adapting services for evolving global transportation needs.
