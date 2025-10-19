Introducing the Arketekxr Fashion Model Directory: a New Platform Showcasing Rising Streetwear Talent

Arketekxr Design & Fashion launches its new Fashion Model Directory, a platform showcasing emerging streetwear and hip-hop fashion talent. Each model receives a dedicated profile with photos, bio, and social links to connect with brands and collaborators. The directory highlights Arketekxr’s commitment to creativity, authenticity, and community in urban fashion culture. Visit arketekxr.com to explore the directory.