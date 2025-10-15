Sydney Williams Parker Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Many, LA, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sydney Williams Parker of Many, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for September 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in business services. Williams Parker will be included in the fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Sydney Williams Parker
Sydney Williams Parker is the co-owner of Crossroads Services and Solutions, LLC. The organization offers a variety of services; Williams Parker works as a bookkeeper and certified piano tuner, while her husband Trent is a mechanic, performing maintenance and repair on small engines such as lawn mowers and generators. Together, they founded the company with the aim of helping their community through a faith-based lens.
Williams Parker is a certified pro advisor levels 1 and 2 through Intuit Quickbooks and a certified bookkeeper through Intuit Quickbooks. She expects to complete a Master of Science in accounting in December 2026.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
