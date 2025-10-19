QNAP Launches QSW 3000 Series 5-Port Full 10GbE Lite-Managed Switch — Ultra-Efficient Upgrade to 20Gbps High-Speed Networking
Taipei, Taiwan, October 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, today launched the new 5-port full 10GbE Multi-Gig/Fiber Lite-managed switch, the QSW-L3205-1C4T. Featuring four 10GbE Multi-Gig RJ45 ports and one 10GbE SFP+/RJ45 combo port, the QSW-L3205-1C4T maximizes network performance at minimal cost, making it the most economical choice for small studios and creators upgrading from unmanaged to Lite-Managed switches.
"For small studios, the biggest concern is when editing and backup tasks slow each other down,” said Ronald Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “With the launch of our second Lite-Managed Switch, the QSW-L3205-1C4T, we deliver a compact and cost-efficient solution with fewer ports that still meets real-world needs. It not only effectively aggregates bandwidth, but also leverages VLAN and QoS to segment different workflows and set priorities—ensuring uninterrupted editing and more reliable backups. A small switch can deliver a highly efficient and stable network experience."
Key Features of the QSW-L3205-1C4T
▪️Full 10GbE High-Speed Transmission: Features five full 10GbE ports with a total switching capacity of 100Gbps. Four RJ45 ports support Multi-Gigabit NBASE-T (10G/5G/2.5G/1G/100M), delivering stable 10GbE performance when used with Cat 6a (or better) cables—ideal for high-bandwidth tasks such as video editing and backup.
▪️Flexible Combo Ports: 1x SFP+/RJ45 combo port, with SFP+ ports backward-compatible with 1G SFP modules. Easily connect fiber and copper devices across diverse environments and extended uplinks.
▪️LACP: Aggregate up to 20Gbps bandwidth, ideal when used with QNAP NAS for Port Trunking or SMB Multichannel to significantly enhance backup and media transfer performance.
▪️QoS: Pre-optimized for VoIP, streaming, and backup scenarios. Easy to configure, making deployment faster and simpler.
▪️VLAN for Secure Segmentation: Quickly set up VLAN via QSS to isolate traffic and improve network security with minimal configuration.
▪️Jumbo Frame Support: Supports Jumbo Frames up to 12K bytes—higher than similar models—enhancing NAS large file transfers and stability.
▪️IGMP Snooping for Smoother Multicasting: Efficiently manages multi-stream traffic between NAS and NVR, ensuring smooth performance for both surveillance and media playback.
▪️QNAP Switch System (QSS) with Qfinder Pro: Easily discover, configure, and manage the QSW-L3205-1C4T. Supports online firmware updates for effortless maintenance.
▪️Fanless Desktop Design: Compact in size with efficient passive cooling, the fanless operation ensures silent performance—ideal for placement on office desks or creative workspaces—while maintaining both stability and a comfortable environment.
Learn more about QNAP managed/unmanaged switches at https://www.qnap.com/go/product/compare-switches.
For more information, and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
