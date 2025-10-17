Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Dust by Tim Taylor"
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Dust," a spy thriller by Tim Taylor.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About Dust:
He fought monsters in the dark. Then came the real fight…
His codename was Dust – because, apart from bodies, that’s all he ever left behind.
He fought monsters in the dark. Then came the real fight.
Alongside “Jazz”, “Red Bull” and “Mouse”, he formed the elite team assembled by the shadowy “Parker”. Funded off the books and hidden even from official MI5 records, they were the UK’s invisible shield against threats no one else could face. No medals. No recognition. Not even their families knew the truth.
But the years were taking their toll. Dust was burning out, and Jazz was battling demons of her own. The missions came and went – each one brutal, each one leaving deeper scars. Then came the bullets. First Dust took one to the head, surviving only through sheer instinct. Three months later Jazz was shot three times, one round shattering her collarbone. Their bodies began to heal – but their minds were another story.
And then there was Donahue – London’s most ruthless gang leader, with a sickening taste for children. Taking him down would cost them everything. When the dust settled, Dust walked away, returning to his wife and child. But just as he thought the worst was over, life delivered the cruelest blow of all: his wife’s devastating diagnosis.
A gritty, unflinching spy thriller about loyalty, trauma, and the price of staying in the shadows.
Dust is available in multiple formats worldwide:
299 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880790 and 9781805881056
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.91 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FMQ8ZF6G
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/DUST
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
Other Titles by Tim Taylor
The STONE Series:
Book One – Stone
Book Two – Stone Broken
Book Three – Re-start
Book Four – Protection
The VILLAGE VET Series:
Book One – The Village Vet
Book Two – Second Chance
Book Three – Curve Ball
Book Four – Four Weddings and a Divorce
Book Five – Five Star
OLD MAN MUSCLE:
A tongue in cheek look at fitness and nutrition for the over fifties
Contact the Author by email at atimctaylor@gmail.com
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
