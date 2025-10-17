Neighbors Turned Bandmates Release Dreamy Debut Album — Goodnight, Harleytown, Goodnight
Astoria, NY, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- What started as three neighbors jamming in an apartment hallway has become one of Queens’ most promising new indie acts. Today, Self Titled Debut releases their first full-length album, Goodnight, Harleytown, Goodnight — a heartfelt, self-produced record born entirely within the walls of the apartment where the band met.
The band — Andrew, Mark, Justin , and Adam — turned shared walls into shared inspiration. “We were just neighbors who kept hearing each other play,” says Andrew. “Next thing we knew, there were drum mics in the kitchen and guitar cables under the couch.”
Goodnight, Harleytown, Goodnight blends shimmering indie rock with reflective, emotionally honest songwriting. Co-written by longtime collaborators Justin and Adam, the album moves from the haunting introspection of The Bully Game to the nostalgic glow of Rent Free and the bittersweet storytelling of EB.
Andrew’s vocals shine throughout the record — powerful yet vulnerable, equally at home in anthemic choruses and intimate confessions — giving the album its emotional core. Justin’s guitar playing brings a mix of virtuosity and restraint, delivering melodic lines and tasteful solos that elevate each song without ever overpowering the emotion behind it.
Ironically, the band, Self Titled Debut, did not self-title their first release. The album title itself “Goodnight, Harleytown, Goodnight” feels like a lullaby — “a phrase whispered to you by someone who knows you best,” the band explains. “It’s meant to feel comforting, familiar, and just a little sad.”
Engineered and produced by Adam and Mark, both former studio owners, the album proves that professional-quality sound can come straight from a bedroom — as long as there’s heart, history, and a few good microphones.
Goodnight, Harleytown, Goodnight is available now on all streaming platforms. Search for it by the album name.
The band — Andrew, Mark, Justin , and Adam — turned shared walls into shared inspiration. “We were just neighbors who kept hearing each other play,” says Andrew. “Next thing we knew, there were drum mics in the kitchen and guitar cables under the couch.”
Goodnight, Harleytown, Goodnight blends shimmering indie rock with reflective, emotionally honest songwriting. Co-written by longtime collaborators Justin and Adam, the album moves from the haunting introspection of The Bully Game to the nostalgic glow of Rent Free and the bittersweet storytelling of EB.
Andrew’s vocals shine throughout the record — powerful yet vulnerable, equally at home in anthemic choruses and intimate confessions — giving the album its emotional core. Justin’s guitar playing brings a mix of virtuosity and restraint, delivering melodic lines and tasteful solos that elevate each song without ever overpowering the emotion behind it.
Ironically, the band, Self Titled Debut, did not self-title their first release. The album title itself “Goodnight, Harleytown, Goodnight” feels like a lullaby — “a phrase whispered to you by someone who knows you best,” the band explains. “It’s meant to feel comforting, familiar, and just a little sad.”
Engineered and produced by Adam and Mark, both former studio owners, the album proves that professional-quality sound can come straight from a bedroom — as long as there’s heart, history, and a few good microphones.
Goodnight, Harleytown, Goodnight is available now on all streaming platforms. Search for it by the album name.
Contact
Self Titled DebutContact
Adam Harley
914-261-7540
selftitleddebut.com
Adam Harley
914-261-7540
selftitleddebut.com
Categories