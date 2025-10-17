Pennington Biomedical Hosts NIDDK Clinical Methods for Nutrition & Obesity Research Course for Postdoctoral Fellows
Intensive four-day training program designed to equip postdoctoral fellows, advanced doctoral students, and early career investigators with hands-on expertise in state-of-the-art methods for clinical research in obesity, metabolism and nutrition
Baton Rouge, LA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- From Oct. 6-9, Pennington Biomedical Research Center hosted the NIDDK Clinical Methods for Nutrition and Obesity Research Course, an intensive four-day training program designed to equip postdoctoral fellows, advanced doctoral students, and early career investigators with hands-on expertise in state-of-the-art methods for clinical research in obesity, metabolism and nutrition.
Sponsored by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, or NIDDK, the course and the Pennington-Louisiana Nutrition Obesity Research Center, or NORC, welcomed a cohort of bright, emerging scientists from across the country.
Through lectures, interactive workshops, laboratory demonstrations, and networking events, participants deepened their skills in gold-standard methodologies that are crucial for advancing clinical and translational research in metabolism, obesity, and related chronic diseases.
The course featured modules in:
- Body Composition – advanced techniques in assessing body compartments
- Carbohydrate Metabolism – including hyper-insulinemic clamp methodology
- Exercise Testing – protocols for assessing physical performance and prescribing exercise
- Energy Requirements & Expenditure – including use of metabolic chambers and doubly labeled water
These modules were delivered by leading experts in the field and members of the Pennington-Louisiana NORC, including Dr. Eric Ravussin, Dr. Steven Heymsfield, Dr. Leanne Redman, Dr. Corby Martin, Dr. Jennifer Rood, Dr. Emily Flanagan, Dr. Jacob Mey, Dr. Neil Johannsen, and Dr. Ursula White, among others.
Participants joined Pennington Biomedical from 17 different institutions across North America, including Harvard University, Columbia University, Case Western Reserve University, Vanderbilt University and University of Toronto, to name a few. They engaged in laboratory demonstrations of equipment and data collection; poster sessions allowing fellows to present their own research and receive feedback; “Meet the Professors” rounds for one-on-one mentoring; and networking sessions facilitating collaboration and peer learning.
The overarching goal of this course is to build capacity in the next generation of clinical nutrition and obesity researchers. By equipping scientists early in their career with rigorous, reproducible methodological skills, the program aims to raise the quality and impact of future studies in metabolic health and disease.
Dr. Redman the Course director and Associate Executive Director for Scientific Education and Training, said, “Pennington Biomedical’s facilities are unparalleled in the U.S. and the types of testing we routinely conduct in our clinical trials is state-of-the-art and not taught in university courses. The only way to learn is from experts like the faculty at Pennington Biomedical.”
With the rising prevalence of obesity and its role in diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic illnesses, the NIDDK-sponsored course helps ensure that emerging investigators are well-prepared to design, conduct, and analyze diet- and obesity-related clinical studies.
"I'm proud of our faculty for sharing their expertise with this exceptional group of early-career scientists,” said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director at Pennington Biomedical. “The next generation is core to our mission, and watching these talented postdocs and fellows learn alongside our researchers is exactly what Pennington Biomedical is about. These hands-on methods, from metabolic chambers to clamp studies, aren't taught in textbooks. They require dedicated facilities and, more importantly, experienced mentors willing to guide emerging investigators. By investing in programs like this NIDDK course, we're not just advancing individual careers; we're strengthening the entire field of obesity and nutrition research for years to come."
The Pennington-Louisiana NORC supports clinical investigation addressing the etiology of nutritionally induced chronic diseases across the entire age span, from gestational and perinatal development through childhood and adolescence, to young and middle-aged adults up to elderly individuals.
The Pennington-Louisiana NORC brings to the established research base at Pennington Biomedical and across Louisiana a structured system to provide core services to promote the investigations around the theme of nutrition and metabolic health through the lifespan. The NORC is a mechanism to support the ability of Pennington Biomedical, affiliated universities, and NORC Members to develop cutting edge research focused on the mission of NIDDK.
Sponsored by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, or NIDDK, the course and the Pennington-Louisiana Nutrition Obesity Research Center, or NORC, welcomed a cohort of bright, emerging scientists from across the country.
Through lectures, interactive workshops, laboratory demonstrations, and networking events, participants deepened their skills in gold-standard methodologies that are crucial for advancing clinical and translational research in metabolism, obesity, and related chronic diseases.
The course featured modules in:
- Body Composition – advanced techniques in assessing body compartments
- Carbohydrate Metabolism – including hyper-insulinemic clamp methodology
- Exercise Testing – protocols for assessing physical performance and prescribing exercise
- Energy Requirements & Expenditure – including use of metabolic chambers and doubly labeled water
These modules were delivered by leading experts in the field and members of the Pennington-Louisiana NORC, including Dr. Eric Ravussin, Dr. Steven Heymsfield, Dr. Leanne Redman, Dr. Corby Martin, Dr. Jennifer Rood, Dr. Emily Flanagan, Dr. Jacob Mey, Dr. Neil Johannsen, and Dr. Ursula White, among others.
Participants joined Pennington Biomedical from 17 different institutions across North America, including Harvard University, Columbia University, Case Western Reserve University, Vanderbilt University and University of Toronto, to name a few. They engaged in laboratory demonstrations of equipment and data collection; poster sessions allowing fellows to present their own research and receive feedback; “Meet the Professors” rounds for one-on-one mentoring; and networking sessions facilitating collaboration and peer learning.
The overarching goal of this course is to build capacity in the next generation of clinical nutrition and obesity researchers. By equipping scientists early in their career with rigorous, reproducible methodological skills, the program aims to raise the quality and impact of future studies in metabolic health and disease.
Dr. Redman the Course director and Associate Executive Director for Scientific Education and Training, said, “Pennington Biomedical’s facilities are unparalleled in the U.S. and the types of testing we routinely conduct in our clinical trials is state-of-the-art and not taught in university courses. The only way to learn is from experts like the faculty at Pennington Biomedical.”
With the rising prevalence of obesity and its role in diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic illnesses, the NIDDK-sponsored course helps ensure that emerging investigators are well-prepared to design, conduct, and analyze diet- and obesity-related clinical studies.
"I'm proud of our faculty for sharing their expertise with this exceptional group of early-career scientists,” said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director at Pennington Biomedical. “The next generation is core to our mission, and watching these talented postdocs and fellows learn alongside our researchers is exactly what Pennington Biomedical is about. These hands-on methods, from metabolic chambers to clamp studies, aren't taught in textbooks. They require dedicated facilities and, more importantly, experienced mentors willing to guide emerging investigators. By investing in programs like this NIDDK course, we're not just advancing individual careers; we're strengthening the entire field of obesity and nutrition research for years to come."
The Pennington-Louisiana NORC supports clinical investigation addressing the etiology of nutritionally induced chronic diseases across the entire age span, from gestational and perinatal development through childhood and adolescence, to young and middle-aged adults up to elderly individuals.
The Pennington-Louisiana NORC brings to the established research base at Pennington Biomedical and across Louisiana a structured system to provide core services to promote the investigations around the theme of nutrition and metabolic health through the lifespan. The NORC is a mechanism to support the ability of Pennington Biomedical, affiliated universities, and NORC Members to develop cutting edge research focused on the mission of NIDDK.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Categories