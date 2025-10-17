World’s Largest Advanced Materials Exhibition Returns to Tokyo This November
RX Japan Ltd. to Bring Back Highly-Functional Material Week 2025, Showcasing Breakthroughs in Electronics, Mobility, and Clean Energy.
Tokyo, Japan, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- One of the world’s largest showcases of advanced material technologies, Highly-Functional Material Week Tokyo 2025, will open its doors at Makuhari Messe on November 12–14, featuring a comprehensive display of cutting-edge functional materialsfrom carbon fiber composites and cellulose to next-generation ceramics—that highlight significant progress across industries including electronics, mobility, clean energy, aerospace, medical devices, and sustainability.
More than a thousand exhibitors will present the latest technologies across eight specialised shows, namely FILMTECH JAPAN, PLASTIC JAPAN, METAL JAPAN, CERAMIC JAPAN, Adhesion & Bonding Expo, Paint & Coating JAPAN, Sustainable Material Expo, and Green Process Japan. This year’s Tokyo edition will also feature major concurrent shows accessible to participants, creating a platform for cross-industry collaboration and knowledge exchange.
Photonix, one of Japan’s most comprehensive exhibitions for optical and laser-related technologies, will showcase advances in laser processing, optical components, and measurement. FINETECH JAPAN, held exclusively in Tokyo, will spotlight cutting-edge display technologies—from liquid crystal and organic EL to quantum dots and micro LEDs—along with manufacturing equipment and smart surface applications. This display-focused exhibition demonstrates how materials underpin next-generation technologies such as wearables, immersive displays, and interactive devices.
Another concurrent event is the inaugural Recycle Tech Japan, an exhibition dedicated to recycling innovation and ecosystem development. As industries intensify efforts toward carbon neutrality, this platform will showcase practical solutions and foster partnerships among material suppliers, manufacturers, logistics providers, retailers, waste management companies, and municipalities.
“Highly-Functional Material Week has always been about connecting people with ideas and technologies that push industries forward,” said Katsutoshi Tsuchiya, Highly-Functional Material Week Show Director, RX Japan Ltd. “This year’s Tokyo edition will be a true meeting ground for professionals who want to see not only what’s possible for the materials sector today, but also what’s shaping its future. We’re excited to welcome participants from around the world to experience it firsthand.”
With its comprehensive coverage of both foundational materials and applied technologies, Highly-Functional Material Week Tokyo 2025 is expected to draw significant international attention. Visitors can anticipate countless opportunities to network with innovators onsite and discover new solutions that could redefine their business.
Organised by RX Japan Ltd., registration for visitors is now open. For more information, visit the official website of Highly-functional Material Week.
Lastly, for those considering exhibiting, stay tuned for the upcoming editions in Nagoya (February 2026) and Osaka (May 2026).
More than a thousand exhibitors will present the latest technologies across eight specialised shows, namely FILMTECH JAPAN, PLASTIC JAPAN, METAL JAPAN, CERAMIC JAPAN, Adhesion & Bonding Expo, Paint & Coating JAPAN, Sustainable Material Expo, and Green Process Japan. This year’s Tokyo edition will also feature major concurrent shows accessible to participants, creating a platform for cross-industry collaboration and knowledge exchange.
Photonix, one of Japan’s most comprehensive exhibitions for optical and laser-related technologies, will showcase advances in laser processing, optical components, and measurement. FINETECH JAPAN, held exclusively in Tokyo, will spotlight cutting-edge display technologies—from liquid crystal and organic EL to quantum dots and micro LEDs—along with manufacturing equipment and smart surface applications. This display-focused exhibition demonstrates how materials underpin next-generation technologies such as wearables, immersive displays, and interactive devices.
Another concurrent event is the inaugural Recycle Tech Japan, an exhibition dedicated to recycling innovation and ecosystem development. As industries intensify efforts toward carbon neutrality, this platform will showcase practical solutions and foster partnerships among material suppliers, manufacturers, logistics providers, retailers, waste management companies, and municipalities.
“Highly-Functional Material Week has always been about connecting people with ideas and technologies that push industries forward,” said Katsutoshi Tsuchiya, Highly-Functional Material Week Show Director, RX Japan Ltd. “This year’s Tokyo edition will be a true meeting ground for professionals who want to see not only what’s possible for the materials sector today, but also what’s shaping its future. We’re excited to welcome participants from around the world to experience it firsthand.”
With its comprehensive coverage of both foundational materials and applied technologies, Highly-Functional Material Week Tokyo 2025 is expected to draw significant international attention. Visitors can anticipate countless opportunities to network with innovators onsite and discover new solutions that could redefine their business.
Organised by RX Japan Ltd., registration for visitors is now open. For more information, visit the official website of Highly-functional Material Week.
Lastly, for those considering exhibiting, stay tuned for the upcoming editions in Nagoya (February 2026) and Osaka (May 2026).
Contact
RX JapanContact
Yumi Nozaki
+81-3-6739-4118
https://www.material-expo.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html
Yumi Nozaki
+81-3-6739-4118
https://www.material-expo.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html
Categories