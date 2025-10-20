Author Romeo Jones’s New Book, "How I Became ‘Mr. Mom,’" is a Potent Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey in Raising His Children After the Loss of His Beloved Wife
Recent release “How I Became ‘Mr. Mom’” from Page Publishing author Romeo Jones is a compelling account that shares the author’s story of building a family with the woman of his dreams, only to tragically lose her and be left on his own to raise his children. Despite the immense grief and heartache, Jones navigates the challenges of learning how to move forward as a family once more.
New York, NY, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Romeo Jones, who was raised on the West Side of Chicago and comes from a strong, family-oriented mother with strong religious beliefs, has completed his new book, “How I Became ‘Mr. Mom’”: a stirring autobiography that documents the author’s challenges in raising his children as a single father following the loss of his wife.
“To be nineteen and free!” writes Jones. “I thought Chicago was my oyster. I was a well-dressed, handsome, and charming young man. Women were in and out of my life like a souped-up race car darting in and out of traffic! Life was good!
“But then I saw her—the girl of my dreams; and to my surprise, I was her dream guy! And against all odds, against those who never wanted us to be, she became my ‘forever girl!’
“I had it all: a beautiful wife, two lovely children, and the course was set—my happily ever after! We were inseparable—she for me and me for her! Nothing could go wrong, except…the unimaginable.
“How could I lose the love of my life? My ‘forever girl’ was no more. And now, life would never be the
same.”
Published by Page Publishing, Romeo Jones’s stirring tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life who have faced incredible loss, specifically parents who have lost their spouses and had to find a way to raise their children on their own. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “How I Became ‘Mr. Mom’” is a testament to a father’s unending love and dedication to his family, promising to leave a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “How I Became ‘Mr. Mom’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
