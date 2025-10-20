Author Romeo Jones’s New Book, "How I Became ‘Mr. Mom,’" is a Potent Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey in Raising His Children After the Loss of His Beloved Wife

Recent release “How I Became ‘Mr. Mom’” from Page Publishing author Romeo Jones is a compelling account that shares the author’s story of building a family with the woman of his dreams, only to tragically lose her and be left on his own to raise his children. Despite the immense grief and heartache, Jones navigates the challenges of learning how to move forward as a family once more.