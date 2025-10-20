Author S. E. Rogers’s New Book, "A Well-Trained Dog," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Hound Dog Named Blue Who Tries Out All Sorts of Jobs Before He Finds His Calling
Recent release “A Well-Trained Dog” from Page Publishing author S. E. Rogers is a riveting tale that centers around Blue, a hound dog who wants to find a job but doesn’t seem to be good at anything he tries out. But when disaster strikes, Blue will have to be brave and possibly find his purpose while saving the day.
New York, NY, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S. E. Rogers, who holds a degree in anthropology who enjoys reading, painting, and cooking, has completed her new book, “A Well-Trained Dog”: a heartfelt story of a hound dog that longs to discover what he’s good at but can’t seem to find a job perfectly suited for himself.
“‘A Well-Trained Dog’ is a tale of a hound dog named Blue that struggles to find his place in a town that doesn’t believe in him,” writes Rogers. “Blue faces a series of comical setbacks as he attempts to navigate the working world in the big city. Follow along as Blue finds his purpose in this endearing story.”
Published by Page Publishing, S. E. Rogers’s engaging story will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Blue’s exploits to discover his true calling. With colorful artwork to help bring Rogers’s story to life, “A Well-Trained Dog” is sure to delight readers as they discover the importance of never giving up hope when searching for one’s purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “A Well-Trained Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
