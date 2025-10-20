Author S. E. Rogers’s New Book, "A Well-Trained Dog," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Hound Dog Named Blue Who Tries Out All Sorts of Jobs Before He Finds His Calling

Recent release “A Well-Trained Dog” from Page Publishing author S. E. Rogers is a riveting tale that centers around Blue, a hound dog who wants to find a job but doesn’t seem to be good at anything he tries out. But when disaster strikes, Blue will have to be brave and possibly find his purpose while saving the day.