Author Shaw Eberhardt’s New Book, "The Catalyst," Centers Around One Man’s Journey to Save the Earth After Discovering an Object Hurtling Towards the Planet
Recent release “The Catalyst” from Page Publishing author Shaw Eberhardt is a compelling novel that follows John, who accidentally discovers an interstellar object that is heading on a collision course towards Earth. But when he discovers what the object truly is, John’s mission to save mankind changes as he works to save the planet.
Tampa, FL, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shaw Eberhardt, a loving husband and father of three who holds a master’s degree in social work and is a firearms enthusiast, has completed his new book, “The Catalyst”: a thrilling account that follows one man’s attempts to save Earth from a mysterious space object’s deadly impact.
In “The Catalyst,” readers are introduced to John, a custodian at NASA who discovers an object hurtling toward Earth. After his initial discovery, John soon realizes that the object’s true nature is, which instantly changes everything. Now, he must save Earth in more ways than one.
Published by Page Publishing, Shaw Eberhardt’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on John’s quest to alert the entire planet and help them prepare for what will surely be a life-changing event for all of mankind. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Catalyst” is a riveting novel that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Catalyst” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
