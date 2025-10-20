Author Shaw Eberhardt’s New Book, "The Catalyst," Centers Around One Man’s Journey to Save the Earth After Discovering an Object Hurtling Towards the Planet

Recent release “The Catalyst” from Page Publishing author Shaw Eberhardt is a compelling novel that follows John, who accidentally discovers an interstellar object that is heading on a collision course towards Earth. But when he discovers what the object truly is, John’s mission to save mankind changes as he works to save the planet.