Author Shirley Sorensen Hinz’s New Book, “Remembering Yesterday: A Personal View on Ethics, Values, and Religion Today,” Encourages Reflection and Understanding
Recent release “Remembering Yesterday: A Personal View on Ethics, Values, and Religion Today” from Page Publishing author Shirley Sorensen Hinz is a reflective and thought-provoking work about society’s ever-changing values.
Ault, CO, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shirley Sorensen Hinz has completed her new book, “Remembering Yesterday: A Personal View on Ethics, Values, and Religion Today”: a thoughtful work that highlights commonalities among all people.
Author Shirley Sorensen Hinz spent most of her early and teen years in Colorado. She attended college, moved to Hollywood, worked with the airlines, and briefly modeled. After returning to Colorado, she met her future husband. Together, they moved to Los Angeles, California, where they spent many years in law enforcement. After her husband suffered a serious injury and retired, the family returned to Colorado. Shirley had a thirty-year career, mostly with the US Department of Agriculture, the US Department of Energy, and the US Department of Interior. She retired in 2003 and currently resides in a small town on the northern prairie of Colorado. She has always loved writing. During her school years, she wrote about her activities, family, and friends, but lacked encouragement to pursue it further. In 1995, a friend published her first piece of verse, and the publisher asked if she had more to contribute. This began her writing career. By invitation, she just contributed her twenty-sixth published piece as well as other leading publishers across the country, including Noble House, England, who requested eight pieces of verse to be published in their future publications.
Shirley’s book “Back to Yesterday” began as a short work covering a few subjects, but she envisioned it as a series for junior high and high school students, as well as others, hoping her reflections might inspire them to see life a little differently. Prior to Back to Yesterday, she wrote a five-hundred-page book titled “A Badge Forever,” which tells the true story of her husband, a police officer. It chronicles his career, their family life, and the challenges of the profession, especially following the injury that forced his early retirement. She also completed a chapbook titled “A Moment of Reflection,” which includes her favorite thirty pieces of verse. Much of Shirley’s poetry evolved into music. Record studios from Nashville and Hollywood began requesting her work for upcoming albums. To date, six of her verses have been produced as songs, including one of her favorites, “A Country Christmas,” which was produced at Hilltop Records in Hollywood, California. Her lyrics have appeared as songs in albums, CDs, and a songbook.
Shirley writes "Remembering Yesterday" is a reprint of "Back to Yesterday” which was written during the Obama Administration. My interest and deep concern in writing was about a few subjects which included ethics, values, religion, and references to politics.
However, "Back to Yesterday" was not intended to be political. Remember politics may change, but ethics, values, and religion should not. My hope is that what I feel and say will cross party lines and all Americans will feel that at least what I have to say in
"Remembering Yesterday" is important and will serve as a reminder to every American that truth, honesty, ethics and values are becoming less and less visible. It is refreshing to me when I see or hear someone stand up and say NO to a situation that is not just or honest,
but do we hear that ethic too seldom?
Published by Page Publishing, Shirley Sorensen Hinz’s contemplative work inspires readers to ponder what can bring people together rather than drive them apart.
