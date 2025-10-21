Author E. A. Reining’s New Book, "In Retrospect," is a Poignant and Compelling Series of Poems That Chronicles the Author’s Trials and Triumphs Through Life
Recent release “In Retrospect” from Page Publishing author E. A. Reining is a heartfelt assortment of poems and ruminations that invite readers to follow along as the author reflects on her life journey. From her challenges to triumphs and the beautiful quiet moments in between, Reining bears it all through beautiful poetic prose.
Dunnellon, FL, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- E. A. Reining, a loving mother and grandmother who currently resides in Tennessee, has completed her new book, “In Retrospect”: a stirring and engaging collection of poems inspired by the author’s life and her experiences that have shaped who she is to this day.
In “In Retrospect,” author E. A. Reining offers a mixture of sadness and acceptance, a subtle trip through her journey of life, where she pours her heart and soul out into words of beauty. This book provides its readers with words that will take them to new places.
Published by Page Publishing, E. A. Reining’s riveting collection is a wonderful and deeply personal journey that will resonate with readers from all walks of life. From heartaches and moments of joy, to precious time spent with family, “In Retrospect” weaves a beautiful tapestry of the author’s life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “In Retrospect” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
