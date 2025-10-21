Author E. A. Reining’s New Book, "In Retrospect," is a Poignant and Compelling Series of Poems That Chronicles the Author’s Trials and Triumphs Through Life

Recent release “In Retrospect” from Page Publishing author E. A. Reining is a heartfelt assortment of poems and ruminations that invite readers to follow along as the author reflects on her life journey. From her challenges to triumphs and the beautiful quiet moments in between, Reining bears it all through beautiful poetic prose.