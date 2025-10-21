Author Alexander L. Walden Sr.’s New Book, “Mia's Adventures: I Am All In,” is a Captivating Tale of a Young Girl Who Learns an Important Lesson About Trying One’s Best
Recent release “Mia's Adventures: I Am All In” from Page Publishing author Alexander L. Walden Sr. is a charming story that follows a young girl named Mia, who is invited by a friend to participate in a race. But when doubt begins to creep in and she worries about whether or not she can win, Mia discovers that simply trying one’s best is the ultimate reward.
Arlington, VA, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alexander L. Walden Sr., a passionate storyteller who enjoys swimming, golfing, traveling around the world, and advocating for children’s hospital research, has completed his new book, “Mia's Adventures: I Am All In”: an inspiring tale that centers around a young girl named Mia who learns the power of believing in herself.
“When a big race comes her way, Mia feels nervous and unsure,” writes Walden Sr. “But with the encouragement of her mother’s wise words, Mia decides to face her fears and commit to giving her best effort. As she races, she discovers that the true reward is not about winning but about showing up and trying with all her heart. Through her journey, Mia learns that when you are all in, you’re ready to embrace any challenge with courage and joy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alexander L. Walden Sr.’s riveting tale is an uplifting story that will encourage readers of all ages to believe in themselves and always give their best no matter the outcome. With colorful artwork to help bring Walden Sr.’s story to life, “Mia’s Adventures: I Am All In” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Mia's Adventures: I Am All In” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
