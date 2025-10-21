Author Alexander L. Walden Sr.’s New Book, “Mia's Adventures: I Am All In,” is a Captivating Tale of a Young Girl Who Learns an Important Lesson About Trying One’s Best

Recent release “Mia's Adventures: I Am All In” from Page Publishing author Alexander L. Walden Sr. is a charming story that follows a young girl named Mia, who is invited by a friend to participate in a race. But when doubt begins to creep in and she worries about whether or not she can win, Mia discovers that simply trying one’s best is the ultimate reward.