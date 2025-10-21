Author Summer Harris’s New Book, "Happy's Story," is a Poignant and Heartfelt True Account of a Dog Named Happy Who Found Love and Healing After Suffering Tragedy and Abu
Recent release “Happy's Story” from Page Publishing author Summer Harris is a compelling true story that centers around Happy, a rescue dog who longed to be loved but faced a tragic beginning marked by abuse and neglect. After crossing paths with two special humans, Happy soon learned what it meant to feel safe and loved by her new family.
Surprise, AZ, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Summer Harris, an animal control officer with a passion for helping animals and a background in horsemanship, cattle raising, and dog showing, has completed her new book, “Happy's Story”: a captivating true story of a dog who, after enduring abuse, finds a loving home and family to take care of her.
“This short story is based on true events,” writes Harris. “It follows the journey of Happy, a dog who was deeply loved but burdened by a tragic beginning—one that set the course for a life filled with both hardship and hope.
“Happy’s path eventually crossed with two extraordinary people who helped her overcome physical and emotional scars that no animal should ever have to endure. Through their compassion and commitment, she discovered what it truly meant to be safe, to heal, and to be unconditionally loved. This is a story of pain, perseverance, and the quiet strength of a dog who simply wanted to be cherished—and finally was.”
Published by Page Publishing, Summer Harris’s stirring tale offers readers an important look at the critical role animal control officers play as the first line of defense against abuse and neglect. By sharing Happy’s story, Harris hopes to inspire change—not only in hearts and minds but also in legislation—by advocating for stronger animal cruelty and neglect laws.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Happy's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This short story is based on true events,” writes Harris. “It follows the journey of Happy, a dog who was deeply loved but burdened by a tragic beginning—one that set the course for a life filled with both hardship and hope.
“Happy’s path eventually crossed with two extraordinary people who helped her overcome physical and emotional scars that no animal should ever have to endure. Through their compassion and commitment, she discovered what it truly meant to be safe, to heal, and to be unconditionally loved. This is a story of pain, perseverance, and the quiet strength of a dog who simply wanted to be cherished—and finally was.”
Published by Page Publishing, Summer Harris’s stirring tale offers readers an important look at the critical role animal control officers play as the first line of defense against abuse and neglect. By sharing Happy’s story, Harris hopes to inspire change—not only in hearts and minds but also in legislation—by advocating for stronger animal cruelty and neglect laws.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Happy's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories