Author John R Haberbush’s Book, "At the Pleasure of the President," Follows Carrier Based Marine Pilots Readying for Combat in the Early Stage of America’s War on Terror

Recent release "At the Pleasure of the President" from Covenant Books author John R Haberbush is a compelling historical fiction that follows Capt. “Race” O’Bannon and his fellow Marine and Navy pilots aboard the aircraft carrier Coral Sea as they wait for potential orders to strike Libya during the height of the Cold War.