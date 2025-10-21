Author John R Haberbush’s Book, "At the Pleasure of the President," Follows Carrier Based Marine Pilots Readying for Combat in the Early Stage of America’s War on Terror
Recent release "At the Pleasure of the President" from Covenant Books author John R Haberbush is a compelling historical fiction that follows Capt. “Race” O’Bannon and his fellow Marine and Navy pilots aboard the aircraft carrier Coral Sea as they wait for potential orders to strike Libya during the height of the Cold War.
Tucson, AZ, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John R Haberbush, a loving husband of forty-five years as well as a retired Marine Corps and commercial pilot with fifty years of flying experience, has completed his new book, "At the Pleasure of the President": a riveting tale that centers on the Marine pilots who are deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea in 1986 and then unexpectedly find themselves in the Gulf of Sidra waiting for orders to conduct an anti-terrorism strike against Libya.
Author John R Haberbush graduated from Whittier College and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps in May, 1980. John spent nine years on active duty and retired from the marine reserves in 2001 as a lieutenant colonel. After leaving active duty, he briefly flew for USAir and America West then retired in 2020 after completing a twenty-five year career as a pilot with FedEx.
“Poised at the very apex of America’s Cold War with the former Soviet Union, the US aircraft carrier Coral Sea and its complement of freshly fielded F/A-18 Hornets unexpectedly prepare for combat in Libya,” writes Haberbush. “Shocked by simultaneous terrorist attacks at the Rome and Vienna airports on December 27, 1985, Marine Capt. ‘Race’ O’Bannon suddenly finds he may soon be striking heavily defended targets in Libya—targets with integrated air defense systems second only to Moscow.
“It is the introductory cruise of the F/A-18 to the Mediterranean theater, and Race is a pilot in VMFA-413, the Satan’s Sabers, one of two marine F/A-18 squadrons aboard Coral Sea. Beleaguered with a tarnished history of mishaps and screwups, the Sabers are jokingly referred to as Satan’s Stooges. More dishearteningly, Race learns that he faces involuntary early termination of his Marine Corps career, ill-fated by higher headquarters’ mismanagement.
“Set amid the conflict between Libya and the US in 1986, readers find themselves aboard the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea and in the cockpit of the F/A-18, America’s newest strike fighter. Ready to strike back against terrorism, Coral Sea’s pilots endure three tense months preparing for war, realizing that they are really instruments of the Cold War, engaged in a cat-and-mouse waiting game in the Gulf of Sidra—each US move cautiously weighed against a potential Soviet response.
“Ready to serve their country, Race and his fellow pilots anxiously find themselves at the very tip of Ronald Reagan’s rattling sword, serving at the pleasure of the president.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John R Haberbush’s new book is a gripping historical fiction that will transport readers back in time to the height of the Cold War, where even the slightest misstep on the international stage could cause massive rippling effects around the globe. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “At the Pleasure of the President” draws on the author’s own experiences flying F/A-18 Hornets in the US Marine Corps
to deliver a truthful and accurate tale that will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase "At the Pleasure of the President" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author John R Haberbush graduated from Whittier College and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps in May, 1980. John spent nine years on active duty and retired from the marine reserves in 2001 as a lieutenant colonel. After leaving active duty, he briefly flew for USAir and America West then retired in 2020 after completing a twenty-five year career as a pilot with FedEx.
“Poised at the very apex of America’s Cold War with the former Soviet Union, the US aircraft carrier Coral Sea and its complement of freshly fielded F/A-18 Hornets unexpectedly prepare for combat in Libya,” writes Haberbush. “Shocked by simultaneous terrorist attacks at the Rome and Vienna airports on December 27, 1985, Marine Capt. ‘Race’ O’Bannon suddenly finds he may soon be striking heavily defended targets in Libya—targets with integrated air defense systems second only to Moscow.
“It is the introductory cruise of the F/A-18 to the Mediterranean theater, and Race is a pilot in VMFA-413, the Satan’s Sabers, one of two marine F/A-18 squadrons aboard Coral Sea. Beleaguered with a tarnished history of mishaps and screwups, the Sabers are jokingly referred to as Satan’s Stooges. More dishearteningly, Race learns that he faces involuntary early termination of his Marine Corps career, ill-fated by higher headquarters’ mismanagement.
“Set amid the conflict between Libya and the US in 1986, readers find themselves aboard the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea and in the cockpit of the F/A-18, America’s newest strike fighter. Ready to strike back against terrorism, Coral Sea’s pilots endure three tense months preparing for war, realizing that they are really instruments of the Cold War, engaged in a cat-and-mouse waiting game in the Gulf of Sidra—each US move cautiously weighed against a potential Soviet response.
“Ready to serve their country, Race and his fellow pilots anxiously find themselves at the very tip of Ronald Reagan’s rattling sword, serving at the pleasure of the president.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John R Haberbush’s new book is a gripping historical fiction that will transport readers back in time to the height of the Cold War, where even the slightest misstep on the international stage could cause massive rippling effects around the globe. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “At the Pleasure of the President” draws on the author’s own experiences flying F/A-18 Hornets in the US Marine Corps
to deliver a truthful and accurate tale that will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase "At the Pleasure of the President" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories