Author Thomas P. Greenwood’s New Book, "Bible Events, People, and Sayings: In Poetic and Comic Form," is a Collection of Humorous Poems Exploring Biblical Text
Recent release “Bible Events, People, and Sayings: In Poetic and Comic Form” from Covenant Books author Thomas P. Greenwood is a captivating series of hilarious and thought-provoking poems that explores a variety of Biblical verses and topics, helping to bring each reference to life in a new, refreshing way.
Elyria, OH, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas P. Greenwood, a retired Christian school teacher of forty-seven years who lives with his family in Elyria, Ohio, has completed his new book, “Bible Events, People, and Sayings: In Poetic and Comic Form”: a heartfelt assortment of poems that reflect on a variety of Biblical topics with a touch of humor.
The author writes, “How hairy was Elijah? Was Samson a bodybuilder? What is the job of a guardian angel?
“Did Jonah ever eat fish after being in the whale’s belly for three days?
“Eve had an intelligent conversation with a snake. Snakes could talk back then?
“Did unicorns really exist? All this and more are discussed in this book of poetry.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas P. Greenwood’s new book will invite readers to engage with the Bible’s stories and teachings in a brand-new light.
Readers can purchase “Bible Events, People, and Sayings: In Poetic and Comic Form” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
