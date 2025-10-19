Cancer Prevention Nanomedicine Platform Advances Toward Preclinical Development Phase
Lund, Sweden, October 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elixira, a Swedish nanomedicine innovation designed to function as an artificial immune system for lifelong cancer prevention, is preparing for the preclinical development phase — marking a key milestone toward the world’s first preventive nanomedicine platform.
The company has now entered discussions with a leading CRO to define the future collaboration path and technical framework required to bring autonomous, AI-guided cancer prevention technology closer to clinical readiness.
“During only a few months, Elixira has rapidly progressed from concept formulation toward structured development,” said Tess Fries, inventor and founder of Elixira. “This marks the beginning of a journey toward true cancer prevention — showing that prevention can become proactive, autonomous, and lifelong through nanotechnology, supported by existing research and now approaching development.”
Elixira represents a next-generation nanobot platform engineered to autonomously detect and eliminate cancer cells using AI-driven targeting and self-powered hybrid energy systems. The technology combines AI, nanogenerators, and self-repairing biocompatible structures designed for continuous function within the human body.
“It’s incredibly exciting to see how far Elixira has come in such a short time,” Tess added. “Working toward a future beyond cancer couldn’t be more rewarding.”
The upcoming preclinical preparation phase aims to assess how to validate feasibility, safety, and manufacturability under international regulatory frameworks — forming the foundation for eventual preclinical studies and clinical readiness.
Furthermore, Elixira has gained growing international attention as a pioneering platform in autonomous nanomedicine and cancer prevention, representing a fundamental shift toward proactive and ethical healthcare.
About Elixira
Invented and founded by Tess Fries, Elixira is a next-generation, patent-pending, AI-guided nanobot platform designed as a one-time injection for lifelong, autonomous prevention across all cancer types. Its technical feasibility has been independently evaluated with support from a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO), and all core technologies underlying Elixira are based on peer-reviewed and validated research. A detailed technical feasibility report is available to prospective partners under NDA.
For more information
Visit www.elixira.tech or reach out to contact@elixira.tech
