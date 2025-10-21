Thomas Eischen’s New Book, "Where I Laid My Head, I Called Home," is a Stirring Collection of Short Stories Chronicling the Author’s Trials and Triumphs in Life
Algonquin, IL, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Thomas Eischen has completed his most recent book, “Where I Laid My Head, I Called Home”: a riveting memoir that documents the author’s journey through life, including moments of struggle, his successes, and the many people who influenced and impacted him along the way.
“This contains short stories about me, a man who lived an interesting life, along with others I have grown to know through my journey,” writes Eischen. “I have had a lot, yet slim to none also. I lived in low places, yet in prestigious ones as well. Wherever I laid my head was where I called home. There were grandiose times along with dismal ones, as you will read. I feel some may cry yet also laugh along the way. There were times when my actions were not acceptable in others’ eyes, yet all are true to me. I left home at an early age, so few coping skills were taught or inherited; I made my own. I was lonely at times and, at others, the life of the party. I was embarrassed by my actions and embarrassed others through them. I take pride in my work and actions. I feel you will enjoy the stories that I have written and lived throughout my stay here on earth, if you choose to continue reading.”
Published by Fulton Books, Thomas Eischen’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this candid and deeply personal collection of short stories. With each entry, Eischen bears it all, weaving an intimate self-portrait that will keep readers spellbound and leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Where I Laid My Head, I Called Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
